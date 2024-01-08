Gillian Anderson's Golden Globes Dress Secretly Had The Most Sex Education Pattern Ever

Gillian Anderson stayed on brand with her Golden Globes look.
The Sex Education star stunned on the red carpet on Sunday night in a strapless ivory gown embroidered with vaginas.
“It has vaginas on it,” she told Deadline on the red carpet, explaining that she wore it “for so many reasons.”
“It’s brand appropriate,” she added.
Each motif on the custom Gabriela Hearst dress took the label 3.5 hours to embroider, according to People.
The Crown actor complemented the gown with diamond jewellery, lightly waved, swept back hair and a soft makeup look.
On “Sex Education,” Anderson played Jean Milburn, the overbearing but loving mom of protagonist Otis Milburn. Jean, a sex therapist, would host vagina workshops for clients in her living room, and her home was adorned with vagina art.
Fans loved Anderson’s statement: