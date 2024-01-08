Reese Witherspoon Shares Update On Big Little Lies Season 3

US actress Reese Witherspoon arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images) MICHAEL TRAN via Getty Images

At last night’s Golden Globes award ceremony, Reese Witherspoon confirmed to Variety that she’s “working” on season three of Big Little Lies.



Reese attended the event because The Morning Show, an Apple TV+ production in which she stars as a broadcaster, had received two nominations. It was her seventh Golden Globe nomination.



The series, which focused on a group of women who become involved in a homicide investigation, was first released on HBO in 2017 and appeared to have wrapped up at the end of season two in 2019.



Season one director Jean-Marc Vallée also died in 2021, which Reese said had a big impact on the tight-knit cast.



“Somebody asked me the other day, ‘What co-stars do you talk to more than any other?’ It’s absolutely the Big Little Lies cast,” Reese told The Hollywood Reporter.



“But Jean-Marc Vallée’s passing was really hard on us,” she added in the 2022 interview. “He was our collaborator. He was our friend. He was our brother.

“So much of that series was born of his imagination and his creativity, so it is hard to imagine a future without him. But there is certainly a deep desire for all of us to connect and create those characters again.”

However, rumours of a third season had spread before