Jennifer Lawrence Seems Happier For Emma Stone's Golden Globe Win Than If She'd Won

Jennifer Lawrence is clearly overwhelmed with joy for her friend Emma Stone, who won a Golden Globe for her performance in Poor Things on Sunday night.

The No Hard Feelings actor was nominated alongside Stone in the category for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for the 81st award ceremony.

Lawrence may have lost her category to Stone, but she was seen on camera excitedly cheering and reacting just as — if not more — thrilled about the outcome for her longtime friend.

I love their friendship 😭Jennifer Lawrence’s reaction to Emma Stone winning was so great. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/iaLiB05T3j — Lisa Hiser (@lisa_hiser) January 8, 2024

People on X (formerly Twitter) celebrated the show of support.

“2 Queens supporting each other,” one user wrote.

“I love their friendship. Jennifer Lawrence’s reaction to Emma Stone winning was so great,” wrote another.

Stone and Lawrence have often publicly celebrated their close friendship over the years.

Lawrence told Stone that she was “the best” when she interviewed her longtime pal for Elle magazine in 2018.

During a Golden Globes red carpet interview with Access Hollywood prior to the start of the ceremony on Sunday, Lawrence told the publication that she was “obviously” excited to see Stone later that night.