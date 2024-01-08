Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner's Amorous Display Steals The Show At The Golden Globes

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner share a kiss at the 2024 Golden Globes CBS

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner may have completely swerved this year’s Golden Globes red carpet, but all eyes were somehow still on them when they were spotted looking rather loved-up during the ceremony.

On Sunday night, the couple put in an appearance at the star-studded awards show, where Timothée had been nominated for his critically-acclaimed performance in the musical Wonka.

Although he ultimately lost out on his award to The Holdovers’ Paul Giamatti, the Call Me By Your Name star still managed to steal the show when cameras spotted him and the reality-star-turned-makeup-mogul smooching as the live broadcast cut to an ad break.

Do Kylie and Timothée know that the ad breaks on the Golden Globe website is just a fan cam of them pic.twitter.com/QIbs42Ofhi — yasmine | ياسمين (@filmwithyas) January 8, 2024

Timothée and Kylie were first rumoured to be dating in April of last year, when Entertainment Tonight quoted an unnamed “source” who claimed that the two had been enjoying spending time with one another, but were “keeping things casual”.

A few months later, Timothée and Kylie soft-launched the rumoured romance when they were caught on camera attending Beyoncé’s birthday concert together in California, and shortly after that, they were spotted looking cosy once again, this time in the stands of the US Open Championships.

Timothée and Kylie last year at the US Open Corey Sipkin/UPI/Shutterstock

This year’s Golden Globes saw Oppenheimer storming ahead with five wins in total, while its box office “rival” Barbie scooped just two of the nine awards it had been nominated for in the lead-up to the event.

Check out the full winners list here, and take a look at all of the must-see snaps from the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet in the gallery below…

