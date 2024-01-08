Brie Larson’s Starstruck Meltdown When Meeting Jennifer Lopez Is So Damn Pure

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Brie Larson is apparently a major JLo fangirl.

On the Golden Globes red carpet Sunday night, the Captain Marvel star broke down in tears when she had the opportunity to meet Jennifer Lopez.

She was chatting to Entertainment Tonight when she spotted the pop culture icon nearby.

“Oh my god, I’m gonna cry. I can’t deal with JLo,” she said, fanning her face.

As Lopez approached, Larson called out tearfully, “You mean so much to me!”

“I’m such a huge fan,” Lopez told her as they embraced.

“I saw ‘Selena’ and it made me want to be an actor, and you’ve always meant so much to me,” Larson said, referencing Lopez’s 1997 film.

“You’re going to make me cry!” Lopez replied as the two held hands before embracing again.

Brie Larson meeting Jennifer Lopez for the first time is our golden moment. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/uUlIaos2mb — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 8, 2024

Lopez attended the awards show with her husband, Ben Affleck, whose movie Air was nominated for best motion picture musical or comedy.

Larson was nominated in the category for best actress in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television, for her turn in Lessons in Chemistry.