Jennifer Lawrence Has The Most Iconic, Most Unserious Response To Golden Globes Race

Tommaso Boddi/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Although she may have lost her category, Jennifer Lawrence was the real winner at the 2024 Golden Globes with her six word response when nominees were read out for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy’.

The 33-year-old actor looked down the camera when her name was read and mouthed “If I don’t win, I’m leaving.”

Advertisement

Jennifer was nominated for her role in No Hard Feelings – in which, the star’s 32-year-old character is enlisted by a wealthy couple to seduce their unsuspecting 19-year-old son.

She also served as a co-producer on the film, which got a mixed reception from critics, with a score of 68% on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes immediately after release.

Naturally, people were delighted with Jennifer’s iconic behaviour during the awards.

Advertisement

can we get jennifer lawrence to host the golden globes because she’s actually funny pic.twitter.com/RlbiSQq0AW — marg (taylor’s version) (@BetttysCardigan) January 8, 2024

Moments after mouthing her unserious threat, Jennifer did in fact lose out to Emma Stone, however she was delighted with the result.

She was seen on camera excitedly cheering and reacting just as — if not more — thrilled about the outcome for her longtime friend.

Stone and Lawrence have often publicly celebrated their close friendship over the years.

Lawrence told Stone that she was “the best” when she interviewed her longtime pal for Elle magazine in 2018.