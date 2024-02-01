Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Travis Kelce Clears Up 1 Big Question About Their Relationship

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift pictured together after a Kansas City Chiefs game over the weekend Patrick Smith via Getty Images

Travis Kelce has set the record straight about exactly when he and Taylor Swift first started seeing each other.

Last year, the Kansas City Chiefs player and Grammy-winning singer went public with their relationship after she was spotted watching one of his American football games in a private box.

After the game in September 2023, the pair were spotted holding hands in the stadium, although Travis has now revealed the romance started quite a bit before that.

“We had known each other for close to a month up to that point,” he revealed during Wednesday’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show.

Prior to their first public outing, Travis had made no secret of his hope to secure a date with Taylor, after giving her a shout-out on the podcast he hosts with his brother, fellow American football player Jason Kelce.

Taylor broke her silence on the relationship last year when she was interviewed for Time magazine’s cover story.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she recalled at the time.

“We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.

“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Taylor at one of Travis' games in September Kansas City Star via Getty Images

Next week, Travis and his teammates will be going up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl, where it’s thought Taylor will be putting in an appearance.