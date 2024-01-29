Travis Kelce Shares 5 Words That Help Him And Taylor Swift Block 'Outside Noise'

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Associated Press

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift apparently know how to shake off the media circus surrounding them.

Last week, The Kansas City Chiefs player discussed his high-profile relationship with the singer during a team press conference at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

When asked how he deals with the increased attention from dating Taylor, Travis told reporters that he “brought this upon myself”.

“I do enjoy having fun with it all, and the biggest thing is making sure my focus is right here in this building,” he said.

Travis shrugged off “outside noise” when asked how he deals with the challenges that come with dating a pop superstar. He added that he often hears critics attribute the Chiefs’ off games to his relationship with Taylor.

But the NFL tight end seemingly lets the criticism roll off his back.

He said that he and Taylor focus on the following words to deal with the frenzy surrounding them: “As long as we’re happy.”

“The only thing we’ve talked about is, as long as we’re happy, we can’t listen to anything that’s outside noise,” he said. “That’s all that matters.”

Taylor Swift (left) and Travis Kelce are seen in October last year, in New York City. Gotham via Getty Images

The Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills last week, but the win wasn’t the only highlight of the game for Travis.

