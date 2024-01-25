Travis Kelce Talks Taylor Swift's First Impression Of His Wild, Shirtless Brother Jason

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Gotham via Getty Images

Jason Kelce was clearly comfortable when he met his brother Travis’ girlfriend Taylor Swift for the first time.

On Wednesday’s episode of his New Heights podcast, the Philadelphia Eagles player reflected on the day he met the singer dating his younger brother, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis.

Jason had attended the Chiefs’ football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, New York, on Sunday, spending much of his time there without a shirt.

At various points in the game, he was filmed screaming from a luxury suite where he was watching with Taylor and family members.

On New Heights, Travis told his older brother that the Cruel Summer singer was not put off by his antics over the weekend.

“Tay said she absolutely loved you,” he said.

But Jason said that his wife, Kylie, may have had a different opinion about his partying.

“I don’t think she was happy about it, to be honest with you,” he said.

“I’m not going to lie — I gave Kylie a heads-up,” he added. “The moment we got into the suite, I said, ‘I’m taking my shirt off and I’m jumping out of that suite.’”

“Jason, don’t you dare,” Kylie responded, according to the Eagles player.

Jason also said that his wife had told him to be on his “best behaviour” since they were meeting Taylor for the first time that day.

Thankfully, the singer apparently didn’t mind his shenanigans.

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kielce cheers on his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, during an NFL game on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Orchard Park, New York. via Associated Press

Jason seemed to have a good time cheering on the Chiefs, with the team ultimately winning Sunday’s game 27-24. In addition to his shirtless partying, he could be seen in various online videos tailgating with Bills fans and even showing love to Swifties.

In one clip, Jason was filmed lifting up a young girl in front of the luxury suite so that she could show Taylor a sign she’d made for her.

The eight-year-old, Ella, told Today on Tuesday that seeing the singer was “amazing.”

“It was the happiest I’ve ever seen her,” said the girl’s mum, Jessica Piazza. “He [Jason Kelce] was so kind to her, and I was just so thankful that he gave her the chance to see Taylor.”