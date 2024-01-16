Seriously, What Was The Story With The 'Goblin' In The Crowd At This Year's Emmys?

One guest at this year's Emmys really got people talking Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Among the usual celebrated actors and other A-listers in attendance at this year’s Emmys, you may have spotted a more unusual guest in the crowd

Yes, we are, of course, talking about a certain green goblin.

In several photos from Monday night’s event, Hollywood’s biggest names could be seen mingling while a mysterious green figure was seen lurking in the background in a bright green dress to match their skin.

Advertisement

does anyone have any intel about the goblin at the emmys pic.twitter.com/i0diknoLm2 — Palmer Haasch (@haasch_palmer) January 16, 2024

WHO THE HELL IS THAT.?:7:/& pic.twitter.com/SRRB179aBB — tara (@terrariuh) January 15, 2024

The goblin stole the show at the #EMMYs tonight. ⭐ Click the link to unveil the person in the iconic outfit: https://t.co/wNWcRI82rP #GreenGoblinGate pic.twitter.com/sa6Rc7TEa5 — E! News (@enews) January 16, 2024

Advertisement

The goblin character generated a lot of conversation online, with many trying to work out who they were.

Fortunately, once the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race were seen posing for a group shot, the pieces started to fall into place.

Gagged them a bit, for sure. The queens of #DragRace season 15 make a sickening arrival at the #Emmys. pic.twitter.com/aYornWliYX — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 16, 2024

The “goblin” was, in fact, Drag Race competitor Princess Poppy, who became the second queen to be eliminated from last year’s series of the US reality show.

Speaking to the LA Times about the inspiration for her look, Princess Poppy explained: “I wanted to be a troll, to literally and figuratively troll the Emmys.

Advertisement

“The whole purpose of doing this is a way to showcase that the rules of fashion, and rules of beauty and bull—, I think it’s more beautiful to show up like this than to show up how you normally would at an awards show.”

“I wanted to take everything that is rude and ugly about the usual decorum of awards and do the complete opposite,” she explained, noting she’d had some “priceless” looks over the course of the evening.

The cast and crew of Drag Race pictured behind the scenes at the Emmys after the show's win Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

During the ceremony, Drag Race scooped the Outstanding Reality Competition Program award for the fifth time, with RuPaul using the moment to highlight the importance of the artform of drag.

"If a drag queen wants to read you a story at a library, listen to her because knowledge is power, and if someone tries to restrict your access to power, they are trying to scare you. So listen to a drag queen!"



—RuPaul’s #Emmys speech pic.twitter.com/14VLicse38 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 16, 2024

Advertisement