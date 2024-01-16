Seriously, What Was The Story With The 'Goblin' In The Crowd At This Year's Emmys?

Among the usual celebrated actors and other A-listers in attendance at this year’s Emmys, you may have spotted a more unusual guest in the crowd
Yes, we are, of course, talking about a certain green goblin.
In several photos from Monday night’s event, Hollywood’s biggest names could be seen mingling while a mysterious green figure was seen lurking in the background in a bright green dress to match their skin.
The goblin character generated a lot of conversation online, with many trying to work out who they were.
Fortunately, once the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race were seen posing for a group shot, the pieces started to fall into place.
The “goblin” was, in fact, Drag Race competitor Princess Poppy, who became the second queen to be eliminated from last year’s series of the US reality show.
Speaking to the LA Times about the inspiration for her look, Princess Poppy explained: “I wanted to be a troll, to literally and figuratively troll the Emmys.
“The whole purpose of doing this is a way to showcase that the rules of fashion, and rules of beauty and bull—, I think it’s more beautiful to show up like this than to show up how you normally would at an awards show.”
“I wanted to take everything that is rude and ugly about the usual decorum of awards and do the complete opposite,” she explained, noting she’d had some “priceless” looks over the course of the evening.
During the ceremony, Drag Race scooped the Outstanding Reality Competition Program award for the fifth time, with RuPaul using the moment to highlight the importance of the artform of drag.
