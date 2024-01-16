Ayo Edebiri Gives Relatable Answer When Asked If Emmy Nomination Was Her Dream

The Bear star Ayo Edebiri attends the Emmy Awards on Monday. Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

When it comes to keeping things real, Ayo Edebiri knows the drill.

On the Emmys red carpet on Monday night, Ayo ― who won Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series during the show for her work in The Bear ― was hit with a pretty standard question.

“What would you say to younger Ayo who had dreams of nights like this?” asked Live from E! host Laverne Cox.

Advertisement

But Ayo certainly didn’t have a typical answer.

“She didn’t dream of nights like this,” she told the former Orange Is The New Black star. “She sorta dreamed of just, like, dental insurance.”

Relatable! And the actor didn’t stop there.

She continued: “I would say [to my younger self] we’ve got dental, we got eye, we got ear, we can go to the dermatologist, get that yearly check-up.

“And also, you get to wear custom Louis Vuitton every now and again, and it’s pretty cute.”

The Bottoms star ― who was, indeed, decked out in a chic, black custom Louis Vuitton gown Monday evening ― previously kept things pretty grounded during her Golden Globes speech last week, after she won an award for her turn as Sydney on The Bear.

Advertisement

During her acceptance speech, she made sure to thank “all of my agents’ and managers’ assistants.”