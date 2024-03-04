People Are Getting All Kinds Of Emotional About Raye's Resurfaced Brit Awards Post From 2020

Raye celebrating her six wins at the 2024 Brit Awards JMEnternational via Getty Images

An old social media post of Raye’s has got people feeling a lot of emotions following her Brit Awards victory over the weekend.

The chart-topping singer made Brits history when she scooped six awards on Saturday night, the most of any artist in a single ceremony.

But it’s fair to say that Raye’s road to the Brits was a particularly long and arduous one, after she famously pleaded with her old record label to allow her to record her debut album back in 2021.

She was eventually released from her contract months later, only to wind up topping both the UK singles and album charts when she was finally allowed to release her first collection, and picked up awards including Best British Album, Best British Song and Best British Artist at the 2024 Brits.

Following her win, an old post of Raye’s from 2020 on X (then known as Twitter) began doing the rounds, in which she wrote: “Since I was 14 years old, I have dreamed of winning a Brit award.

“I’m praying one day I get lucky enough and I can quote tweet this tweet with a picture of this moment.”

Before Raye even got the chance, fans began doing just that:

And she did it with a record breaking 6 wins 😭 I’m so proud of Raye pic.twitter.com/fbYhdNJ28x https://t.co/pQl3LJyzg2 — Danita Jo (@danielwwelch) March 3, 2024

dw hun we got you xx https://t.co/0JuUJWkwfC pic.twitter.com/GMj2sdMxnK — David Chipakupaku 🏴🇿🇲 (@David_Chippa) March 2, 2024

now look at you raye... 6x #BRITs award winner. the most ever for a single night in history. pic.twitter.com/2E3SrCD0v5 https://t.co/hc1U7Qcj2t — dexter 🩵 (@antiherodex) March 2, 2024

Now look at u baby I mean 6 OUT OF FUCKING 7!!!! That is a LEGEND https://t.co/GjEGd3nqbk pic.twitter.com/hYFyWVJbIT — Little Lesbian Intern Agora ★ 𝑩𝒆𝒚𝑯𝒊𝒗𝒆 (@v_agorasalted) March 2, 2024

Nobody can tell me manifestation doesn’t work. https://t.co/3a6b7K2rBa — Cloud (@OnClaudeN9ne) March 3, 2024

I just love to see talented people win omg https://t.co/0Ya8AspFU2 pic.twitter.com/wIlAx9pLVP — unrealed unearthed (@Zuttizutto) March 2, 2024

Raye finally marked the occasion herself on Sunday night:

As well as Raye’s six wins, this year’s Brit Awards champions also included Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa, as well as International Acts SZA, Boygenius and Miley Cyrus, while Kylie Minogue was awarded the Global Icon Award.

