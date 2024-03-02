Kylie Minogue's BRIT Award Performance Has Everyone Making The Same Glasgow Willy Wonka Joke

ITV

A sentence we didn’t expect to be writing this evening but here we are – part of Kylie Minogue’s performance at The BRIT Awards 2024 has sent social media into a tailspin thanks to a cursed Willy Wonka experience in Glasgow.

Yup, it’s been a helluva week to live online.

If you have been, I don’t know, having a life in the real world these past few days, you perhaps missed out on the Willy’s Chocolate Experience in Glasgow that led to people phoning the police. Yes. Really.

You can read our full breakdown of what happened here – but for those of you who are well acquainted with the nightmare, read on.

Arguably the best bit of the entire fiasco was The Unknown, right?

Well, you can imagine the internet’s joy at Kylie Minogue unwittingly bringing out a set of dancers during her medley performance at the end of this year’s BRIT Awards who were all dressed... not dissimilarly to The Unknown.

Thank goodness for X (formerly known as Twitter which we DEFINITELY don’t still call it), as as expected, users delivered the goods.

I am so very glad to have come on Twitter during Kylie’s performance and see literally everyone had the same thoughts about her dancing with The Unknown #BritAwards — l i s s 🌈 (@allliciiaa) March 2, 2024

What a career boost for The Unknown - from the Willy Wonka Experience to performing with Kylie at The #BRITAwards! pic.twitter.com/cNwqyAPa86 — Matt (@imattg5) March 2, 2024

Kylie scouring for backing Dancers at the Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience, then she spots the unknown #brits pic.twitter.com/MiJzYY4Nzd — Graeme (@GraemeScambler) March 2, 2024

THE UNKNOWN HAS TAKEN TO THE STAGE WITH KYLIE AT THE BRIT AWARDS!!!#brits #BritAwards pic.twitter.com/fdXUprwiVn — Jonny 🏴🕺🏻 (@jonnymgdraws) March 2, 2024

The gays trying to be the first to tweet about The Unknown appearing on stage with Kylie at the #BRITs pic.twitter.com/BaEJ8duP53 — ً (@ciaranthomas_) March 2, 2024

Alongside her iconic medley performance (The Unknown aside), Kylie took home the award for Global Icon.

And also drank out of a shoe.