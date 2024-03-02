Kylie Minogue's BRIT Award Performance Has Everyone Making The Same Glasgow Willy Wonka Joke

A sentence we didn’t expect to be writing this evening but here we are – part of Kylie Minogue’s performance at The BRIT Awards 2024 has sent social media into a tailspin thanks to a cursed Willy Wonka experience in Glasgow.
Yup, it’s been a helluva week to live online.
If you have been, I don’t know, having a life in the real world these past few days, you perhaps missed out on the Willy’s Chocolate Experience in Glasgow that led to people phoning the police. Yes. Really.
You can read our full breakdown of what happened here – but for those of you who are well acquainted with the nightmare, read on.
Arguably the best bit of the entire fiasco was The Unknown, right?
Well, you can imagine the internet’s joy at Kylie Minogue unwittingly bringing out a set of dancers during her medley performance at the end of this year’s BRIT Awards who were all dressed... not dissimilarly to The Unknown.
Thank goodness for X (formerly known as Twitter which we DEFINITELY don’t still call it), as as expected, users delivered the goods.
Alongside her iconic medley performance (The Unknown aside), Kylie took home the award for Global Icon.
Just another normal night at The BRITs!