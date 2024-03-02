BRIT Awards 2024: The 30 Must-See Moments From This Year's Ceremony

If you were down the pub instead of being at home watching the BRIT Awards on Saturday night, you missed out.

There were plenty of memorable moments as the stars descended on London’s O2 Arena for the biggest night in the British music calendar.

There were incredible performances from the likes of Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue and Raye as well as some amazing red carpet looks and political statements.

So if you need bringing up to speed on what went down, we’ve rounded up all the top moments you need to see...

1. We knew Kylie Minogue wouldn’t let us down on the red carpet and duh, obvs not. Instantly iconic.

Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

2. Meanwhile comedian Rob Beckett came... dressed as a giraffe?

Dave Benett via Getty Images

3. Back to iconic appearances and queen of fizzy rose, The Traitors legend Diane and her son Ross (as Paul could NEVER be her son) took to the red carpet

Dave Benett via Getty Images

paul couldn't be filmed on the BRITs red carpet... but ross can. #BRITs pic.twitter.com/91hUVIC3Tn — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) March 2, 2024

4. In red carpet looks that took our breath away – Charli XCX. We’re happy to admit we’re jealous of you Charli.

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

5. Onto the awards and Dua Lipa kicked things off with a performance of her new single Training Season with an army of acrobatic backing dancers.

this is a public apology to my friends and family because i am making @DUALIPA's BRITs performance my whole personality. #BRITs pic.twitter.com/IDjbJELM2Z — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) March 2, 2024

6. Roman Kemp referring to Aitch as Aldi Eminem, which of course, Aldi had something to say about.

if @OfficialAitch is the Aldi eminem, we feel sorry for the other one #britawards #thebrits — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) March 2, 2024

7. And that wasn’t Roman’s only cheeky behaviour of the night, he managed to get Kylie to partake in the Aussie tradition of having a shoey...

kylie minogue did a shoey with Roman Kemp at the #BRITs #TheBRITs pic.twitter.com/Ar5L09BB5u — Ryan Robbie Murphy (@MoviesOutNow2) March 2, 2024

8. Also, can we talk about how Kylie had a magnum of her OWN WINE on her table? Iconic.

Kylie Minogue with a magnum of her own wine on the table at the Brits is the level of iconic I aspire to be #BritAwards pic.twitter.com/4GMKh1JvUa — Natalie Brereton (@NatalieBrereton) March 2, 2024

9. Ellie Goulding brought an entire rave to the BRITs (while Calvin Harris got ribbed for ‘doing his emails’ in the background by Roman)

10. Charli XCX shouting out ‘all the hot girls’ in the crowd – OBSESSED.

getting 'shout-out to all the hot girls in the place' tattooed on my chest. sorry, mum. blame @charli_xcx. #BRITs pic.twitter.com/AwS5fabin9 — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) March 2, 2024

11. BRB CRYING AT RAYE’S DREAMS COMING TRUE

dw hun we got you xx https://t.co/0JuUJWkwfC pic.twitter.com/GMj2sdMxnK — David Chipakupaku 🏴🇿🇲 (@David_Chippa) March 2, 2024

Raye, tonight, has already won more BRIT awards in a single ceremony than any other artist in history. #BRITs https://t.co/GUl0nWM8BO pic.twitter.com/EsclnMBCQn — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) March 2, 2024

12. Clara Amfo, Roman Kemp and Maya Jama dressed as The Traitors with Diane and Ross

ITV

13. Post Office scandal victim Jo Hamilton says that the government still hasn’t paid her

She presented an award with Monica Dolan, who played her in the hit ITV drama ‘Mr Bates vs the Post Office ITV

Presenting the award for Best Song, Jo Hamilton, a former postmistress impacted by the Horizon scandal had her say.

“I just want to thank everybody in the country literally for the love and support they’ve given the postmasters,” she said.

“Please could you keep on supporting us,” she continued. “Because in spite of what the government says, they are not paying the postmasters. Thank you.”

14. Roman Kemp’s sly dig at F1′s Christian Horner

The Brit Awards host just said ‘it’s busier down here than the team Redbull press office’ 🤣 #BRITs #ChristianHorner #F1 — SussexReign (@SussexReign) March 2, 2024

15. Dua Lipa thanks everyone she’s ever met in her award speech for Best Pop Act

16. QUEENS SUPPORTING QUEENS – Raye and Clara Amfo are our new fave duo.

16. CMAT’s outfit. A LEGEND.

Jim Dyson via Getty Images

17. Raye’s performance. And The Last Dinner Party summed it up better than anyone else.

10 10 10 10@raye's performance is off the charts #BRITs pic.twitter.com/IU4yUZi7ot — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) March 2, 2024

18. Sorry but this tweet deserves it’s own spot on this list.

The Unkown arrives at the 2024 #BRITs The Unknown Stuns! pic.twitter.com/ryW6Rdt00W — 𝑆𝐼𝐴𝑁 𝑇𝐻𝑌𝑀𝐸𝑆 🫧 (@SianThymes) March 2, 2024

19. Raye’s reaction to her fifth win of the evening

20. Roman Kemp got Calvin Harris to do a Saltburn-themed shot...

ITV

21. Bimini was an icon while presenting the award for International Song Of The Year and shouted out that we all need to support trans rights more than ever

FUCK YEAH BIMINI LETS GOOOO!!!! TRANS RIGHTS ARE HUMAN RIGHTS!!! — liv (@Liv_October) March 2, 2024

Bimini using her platform on such a big stage for the trans community is incredible, love her #BRITs — Phil (@HausOfPhil) March 2, 2024

22. Jonathon Bailey. We’re all so welcome.

Dave Benett via Getty Images

23. And another shout out to CMAT’s iconic outfit.

not @cmatbaby thinking she was at the BUTT Awards, not the BRIT Awards... #BRITs pic.twitter.com/6oDzIQFi46 — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) March 2, 2024

24. Okay we didn’t see a Natasha Bedingfield x Raye crossover fact but here we are.

25. Raye’s emotional speech while accepting her SIXTH award of the evening – Album Of The Year.

Raye is the moment. This is her night! The most deserving person in music, an absolute superstar to be treasured forever. What a woman #BRITs pic.twitter.com/PBoWcsWcKH — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) March 2, 2024

27. We were blessed with an acceptance video from Miley Cyrus for her win for Flowers which, as she said, was ‘as short as her dress.’

Thank you to the @BRITs & the fans! Love you! pic.twitter.com/pPLa0xBsgb — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 2, 2024

28. REMA’s performance was a VIBE

nah, but how am i actually supposed to calm down after @heisrema's performance? #BRITs pic.twitter.com/AKnHlX830R — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) March 2, 2024

29. OKAY, it’s Kylie o’clock and we are ready. First thing’s first, accepting the award for Global Icon, QUITE RIGHTLY.

30. The cursed Glasgow Willy Wonka experience Kylie Minogue crossover we never knew we needed

🚨 BREAKING The Unknown has appeared on stage with Kylie Minogue at #TheBrits pic.twitter.com/dMBZqVsYBq — Dan (@danieljpender) March 2, 2024

Kylie must have been to Glasgow. She's found a whole group of the Unknown #brits pic.twitter.com/KsO9L35MWI — H.R.Owens (@heatherowens33) March 2, 2024

NOT THE UNKNOWN WITH KYLIE #brits — yo soy la princesa (@m0wglisroad) March 2, 2024