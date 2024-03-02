BRIT Awards 2024: The 30 Must-See Moments From This Year's Ceremony

If you were down the pub instead of being at home watching the BRIT Awards on Saturday night, you missed out.
There were plenty of memorable moments as the stars descended on London’s O2 Arena for the biggest night in the British music calendar.
There were incredible performances from the likes of Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue and Raye as well as some amazing red carpet looks and political statements.
So if you need bringing up to speed on what went down, we’ve rounded up all the top moments you need to see...
1. We knew Kylie Minogue wouldn’t let us down on the red carpet and duh, obvs not. Instantly iconic.
2. Meanwhile comedian Rob Beckett came... dressed as a giraffe?
3. Back to iconic appearances and queen of fizzy rose, The Traitors legend Diane and her son Ross (as Paul could NEVER be her son) took to the red carpet
4. In red carpet looks that took our breath away – Charli XCX. We’re happy to admit we’re jealous of you Charli.
5. Onto the awards and Dua Lipa kicked things off with a performance of her new single Training Season with an army of acrobatic backing dancers.
6. Roman Kemp referring to Aitch as Aldi Eminem, which of course, Aldi had something to say about.
7. And that wasn’t Roman’s only cheeky behaviour of the night, he managed to get Kylie to partake in the Aussie tradition of having a shoey...
8. Also, can we talk about how Kylie had a magnum of her OWN WINE on her table? Iconic.
9. Ellie Goulding brought an entire rave to the BRITs (while Calvin Harris got ribbed for ‘doing his emails’ in the background by Roman)
10. Charli XCX shouting out ‘all the hot girls’ in the crowd – OBSESSED.
11. BRB CRYING AT RAYE’S DREAMS COMING TRUE
12. Clara Amfo, Roman Kemp and Maya Jama dressed as The Traitors with Diane and Ross
13. Post Office scandal victim Jo Hamilton says that the government still hasn’t paid her
Presenting the award for Best Song, Jo Hamilton, a former postmistress impacted by the Horizon scandal had her say.
“I just want to thank everybody in the country literally for the love and support they’ve given the postmasters,” she said.
“Please could you keep on supporting us,” she continued. “Because in spite of what the government says, they are not paying the postmasters. Thank you.”