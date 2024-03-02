Here's What Bring Me The Horizon Actually Said In Their Censored BRIT Awards Speech

HENRY NICHOLLS via Getty Images

Woof – spare a thought for the poor person manning the ‘beep’ button this evening at the 2024 BRIT Awards as they had one helluva job with Bring Me The Horizon’s acceptance speech.

The band took home the award for Best Alternative/Rock Act beating The Rolling Stones, Blur, Young Fathers and Yussef Dayes to win the prize, which marked their first ever BRIT Award win.

However, when it came to accepting their award, the band must’ve missed the memo for the ‘no swearing’ rule.

As a result, the viewers at home didn’t get to hear a whole lot of the band’s acceptance speech.

The first thing lead singer Oli Syke’s said while picking up the award was ‘Fucking hell’, so unsurprisingly a LOT of the chat that followed was censored.

However, we can now all watch the full uncensored version on The BRIT Awards’ YouTube channel.