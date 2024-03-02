Watching Kylie Minogue Drink Out Of A Shoe Wasn't On Our BRIT Awards 2024 Bingo Card

Yup, this actually happened. ITV

As we’re all well aware by now, The Brit Awards always brings with it all sorts of chaos.

Alongside calling rapper Aitch ‘Aldi Eminem’ and saying that ‘Calvin Harris was doing his emails’ while DJ’ing during his performance with Ellie Golding, host Roman Kemp hasn’t shied away from being cheeky at this year’s awards.

However, we weren’t anticipating watching both Roman and the one and only Kylie Minogue drinking from the singer’s high heels.

Confused? Let us explain the best we can.

Host Roman cajoled the Padam Padam singer (as did the entirety of the cheering Brit Awards audience) into partaking in an Australian tradition of doing a ‘shoey’, aka drinking from a shoe.

And sure enough, the duo drank Kylie’s signature rose wine from her heels with fellow host Maya Jama making a joke about Roman having ‘athlete’s foot’.

Spew.

Roman’s notable sarky comments also included comparing to members of Green Day to a certain UK band.

He said: “To present our next award for British group are two genuine rock gods.

“They have sold over 75 million records and released 14 albums - they are very much the American Busted. Please welcome from Green Day, Billie Joe Armstrong and Tré Cool.”

