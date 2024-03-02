BRIT Awards 2024 Winners List: Here's Who Won What As Raye Tops The Night

Raye has taken an early lead at the Brit Awards 2024, bagging three wins so far with R&B Act, Song Of The Year and Best New Artist.
As she accepted the award for Song Of The Year, the Escapism singer said: “I’m shaking, wow. I don’t really know what to say, thank you to my team, I’ve always wanted to say thank you to my team.”
However, going up for her third award of the evening, Raye managed to figure out what to say.
“What is actually happening right now...? I just don’t understand,” she said while accepting the award for Best New Artist.
″...But I do feel like a new artist - I got to start again. The artist I was three years ago would not believe the sight she’s seeing today.”
So far Jungle have taken home the award for Group Of The Year and Bring Me The Horizon accepted the award for best Alternative/Rock Act in an expletive laden speech.
Below, we have all the nominations for the huge night ahead and will update the winners as they come through.
BRIT Awards 2024 Winners and Nominees
Album Of The Year
Blur – The Ballad Of Darren
J Hus – Beautiful And Brutal Yard
Little Simz – No Thank You
Raye – My 21st Century Blues
Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy
Song Of The Year
Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding – Miracle
Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe – Prada
Central Cee – Let Go
Dave and Central Cee – Sprinter
Dua Lipa – Dance The Night
Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed
J Hus and Drake – Who Told You
Kenya Grace – Strangers
Lewis Capaldi – Wish You The Best
PinkPantheress – Boy’s A Liar
WINNER – Raye and 070 Shake – Escapism
Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry – Dancing Is Healing
Stormzy and Debbie – Firebabe
Switch Disco and Ella Henderson – React
Venbee and Goddard – Messy In Heaven
Artist Of The Year
Arlo Parks
Central Cee
Dave
Dua Lipa
Fred Again..
J Hus
Jessie Ware
Little Simz
Olivia Dean
Raye
Group Of The Year
Blur
Chase & Status
Headie One & K-Trap
WINNER – Jungle
Young Fathers
Pop Act
Calvin Harris
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Olivia Dean
Raye
Alternative/Rock Act
Blur
WINNER - Bring Me The Horizon
The Rolling Stones
Young Fathers
Yussef Dayes
Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act
WINNER - Casisdead
Central Cee
Dave
J Hus
Little Simz
R&B Act
Cleo Sol
Jorja Smith
Mahalia
WINNER - Raye
Sault
Dance Act
Barry Can’t Swim
Becky Hill
WINNER - Calvin Harris
Fred Again..
Romy
Best New Artist
Mahalia
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
WINNER - Raye
Yussef Dayes
International Song Of The Year
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
David Kushner – Daylight
Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red
Jazzy – Giving Me
Libianca – People
Meghan Trainor – Made You Look
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Noah Kahan – Stick Season
Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz – Miss You
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
Peggy Gou – (It Goes Like) Nanana
Rema – Calm Down
SZA – Kill Bill
Tate McRae – Greedy
Tyla – Water
International Artist Of The Year
Asake
Burna Boy
Caroline Polachek
CMAT
Kylie Minogue
Lana Del Rey
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
WINNER - SZA
Taylor Swift
International Group Of The Year
Blink-182
Boygenius
Foo Fighters
Gabriels
Paramore
Brits Rising Star
The Last Dinner Party