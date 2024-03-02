BRIT Awards 2024 Winners List: Here's Who Won What As Raye Tops The Night

JMEnternational via Getty Images

Raye has taken an early lead at the Brit Awards 2024, bagging three wins so far with R&B Act, Song Of The Year and Best New Artist.

As she accepted the award for Song Of The Year, the Escapism singer said: “I’m shaking, wow. I don’t really know what to say, thank you to my team, I’ve always wanted to say thank you to my team.”

However, going up for her third award of the evening, Raye managed to figure out what to say.

“What is actually happening right now...? I just don’t understand,” she said while accepting the award for Best New Artist.

″...But I do feel like a new artist - I got to start again. The artist I was three years ago would not believe the sight she’s seeing today.”

So far Jungle have taken home the award for Group Of The Year and Bring Me The Horizon accepted the award for best Alternative/Rock Act in an expletive laden speech.

Below, we have all the nominations for the huge night ahead and will update the winners as they come through.

BRIT Awards 2024 Winners and Nominees Album Of The Year

Blur – The Ballad Of Darren

J Hus – Beautiful And Brutal Yard

Little Simz – No Thank You

Raye – My 21st Century Blues

Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy

Song Of The Year

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding – Miracle

Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe – Prada

Central Cee – Let Go

Dave and Central Cee – Sprinter

Dua Lipa – Dance The Night

Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed

J Hus and Drake – Who Told You

Kenya Grace – Strangers

Lewis Capaldi – Wish You The Best

PinkPantheress – Boy’s A Liar

WINNER – Raye and 070 Shake – Escapism

Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry – Dancing Is Healing

Stormzy and Debbie – Firebabe

Switch Disco and Ella Henderson – React

Venbee and Goddard – Messy In Heaven

Artist Of The Year

Arlo Parks

Central Cee

Dave

Dua Lipa

Fred Again..

J Hus

Jessie Ware

Little Simz

Olivia Dean

Raye

Group Of The Year

Blur

Chase & Status

Headie One & K-Trap

WINNER – Jungle

Young Fathers

Pop Act

Calvin Harris

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Olivia Dean

Raye

Alternative/Rock Act

Blur

WINNER - Bring Me The Horizon

The Rolling Stones

Young Fathers

Yussef Dayes

Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

WINNER - Casisdead

Central Cee

Dave

J Hus

Little Simz

R&B Act

Cleo Sol

Jorja Smith

Mahalia

WINNER - Raye

Sault

Dance Act

Barry Can’t Swim

Becky Hill

WINNER - Calvin Harris

Fred Again..

Romy

Best New Artist

Mahalia

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

WINNER - Raye

Yussef Dayes

International Song Of The Year

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

David Kushner – Daylight

Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red

Jazzy – Giving Me

Libianca – People

Meghan Trainor – Made You Look

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Noah Kahan – Stick Season

Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz – Miss You

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

Peggy Gou – (It Goes Like) Nanana

Rema – Calm Down

SZA – Kill Bill

Tate McRae – Greedy

Tyla – Water

International Artist Of The Year

Asake

Burna Boy

Caroline Polachek

CMAT

Kylie Minogue

Lana Del Rey

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

WINNER - SZA

Taylor Swift

International Group Of The Year

Blink-182

Boygenius

Foo Fighters

Gabriels

Paramore

Brits Rising Star