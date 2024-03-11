John Cena Just Presented The Oscar For Best Costume Design... Completely Naked

PATRICK T. FALLON via Getty Images

Well, we’ve always been told to expect the unexpected when it comes the Oscars, but we certainly didn’t have John Cena presenting the award for Best Costume Design while completely naked on our awards season bingo card.

Host Jimmy Kimmel egged the Barbie star on to come out naked as part of the ‘bit’ after referencing that a streaker came out on stage in 1974.

When he first appeared, Jimmy said: “What’s going on? You’re supposed to run across the stage?” John replied: “I changed my mind I don’t want to do the streaker thing.”

A naked John Cena and Jimmy Kimmel bicker on stage at the 2024 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/1JYd5qth6F — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 11, 2024

Cena then ‘hesitantly’ came out on stage, covering his modesty with just a card reading ‘Best Costume Design’, which he was presenting the award for.

Thankfully, while the nominees were being read out, it would appear that Cena was wrapped in a curtain.

And in between shots, it turns out that, yup, he was completely naked – as footage from Vulture shows.