Oscars 2024: What All The Pins Being Worn By Stars Mean

Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

As well as serving serious looks on this year’s Oscars’ red carpet, maybe stars have taken the opportunity to make political statements by opting to don pins.

One of the most popular pins of the night, spotted on the likes of Billie Eilish, her brother and fellow musician Finneas and Poor Things star Ramy Youssef has been the Artists4Ceasefire symbol.

Advertisement

The organisation calls for “an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost.”

Documentary filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania, and producer Nadim Cheikhrouha were also spotted wearing the pin on the red carpet.

“We’re calling for immediate, permanent ceasefire in Gaza. We’re calling for peace and lasting justice for the people of Palestine,” Youssef told Variety‘s Marc Malkin on the red carpet.

Ramy Youssef wears an Artists for Ceasefire pin to the #Oscars: “We’re calling for an immediate, permanent ceasefire in Gaza. We’re calling for peace and lasting justice for the people of Palestine.” | Variety On the Carpet presented by @DIRECTV https://t.co/qxqSOgif3j pic.twitter.com/yyM7HzpVdZ — Variety (@Variety) March 10, 2024

Advertisement

“It’s a universal message of, ‘Let’s stop killing kids. Let’s not be part of more war.’ No one has ever looked back at war and thought a bombing campaign was a good idea. To be surrounded by so many artists who are willing to lend their voices, the list is growing. A lot of people are going to be wearing these pins tonight. There’s a lot of talking heads on the news, this is a space of talking hearts. We’re trying to have this big beam to humanity.”