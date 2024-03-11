Margot Robbie Just Served Up A Red Carpet Look No Barbie Fan Could Have Expected

If there has been one highlight of awards season’s red carpet looks, it’s been all the Barbie-themed outfits courtesy of Margot Robbie – you can even see our full round-up here.
So naturally, with tonight being the Oscars and all, we were all ready for a big crescendo, the final bow of Margot’s Barbie outfit run.
Well – sorry everyone, but there’s no pink here.
Naturally, X (formerly Twitter) was up in arms over the black, strapless look, with some dubbing it the ‘funeral’ of the Barbie press tour after both Margot and Greta Gerwig were snubbed in the the Best Director and Best Actress categories respectfully.
Ryan, nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his performance as Ken, was the first of his peers to address the snubs.
“I am extremely honoured to be nominated … But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie more without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie,” he told several media outlets, “the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film.”
Here are some of our fave tweets reacting to the outfit: