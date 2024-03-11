Margot Robbie Just Served Up A Red Carpet Look No Barbie Fan Could Have Expected

FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images

If there has been one highlight of awards season’s red carpet looks, it’s been all the Barbie-themed outfits courtesy of Margot Robbie – you can even see our full round-up here.

So naturally, with tonight being the Oscars and all, we were all ready for a big crescendo, the final bow of Margot’s Barbie outfit run.

Advertisement

Well – sorry everyone, but there’s no pink here.

Margot Robbie at the 96th Annual Oscars held at at the Ovation Hollywood on March 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores via Getty Images

Naturally, X (formerly Twitter) was up in arms over the black, strapless look, with some dubbing it the ‘funeral’ of the Barbie press tour after both Margot and Greta Gerwig were snubbed in the the Best Director and Best Actress categories respectfully.

Ryan, nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his performance as Ken, was the first of his peers to address the snubs.

“I am extremely honoured to be nominated … But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie more without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie,” he told several media outlets, “the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film.”

Advertisement

Here are some of our fave tweets reacting to the outfit:

Margot Robbie said ‘im not on the clock anymore, you are getting a black dress and a smile and you will like it’s — grey_gardens (@EraicLyrios) March 10, 2024

Margot ROBBIE has forsaken pink for gleaminng black strapless no jewelry-- She's buried Barbie and tonight is the festive funeral ... — Joyce Kulhawik (@JoyceKulhawik) March 10, 2024

margot robbie wearing BLACK its giving REVENGE dress. #Oscars — juan (@holasapasoyjuan) March 10, 2024

Has Margot Robbie made a statement by wearing black to the Oscars after so much pink for Barbie? Is she team Oppenheimer tonight?? #Oscars — Olivia Fahy (@Toxicolly) March 10, 2024

margot robbie in black at the #oscars for mourning the end of the barbie era pic.twitter.com/Mw0d0cdOHX — margot robbie files (@filesmargot) March 10, 2024