Greta Gerwig Finally Breaks Her Silence On Barbie Oscars 'Snub'

Gerwig received a Best Picture nomination but was excluded from the Best Director race. Lionel Hahn via Getty Images

Barbie director Greta Gerwig got candid about her exclusion from the Oscars Best Director category in a recent interview.

While most of her leading cast members have long decried the snub, Greta has quietly waited to react — and addressed the matter with grace.

Advertisement

“A friend’s mum said to me, ‘I can’t believe you didn’t get nominated,’” she told Time magazine in an article published on Wednesday.

“I said, ‘But I did. I got an Oscar nomination.’ She was like, ‘Oh, that’s wonderful for you!’ I was like, ‘I know!’”

Greta has been nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, which left the film’s fans on social media fuming. They were equally miffed that her lead actor Margot Robbie, who produced the record-breaking blockbuster, only received a Best Picture nomination.

“Of course I wanted it for Margot,” Greta told Time about Margot’s exclusion from the Best Actress category. “But I’m just happy we all get to be there together.”

Advertisement

These remarks are a far cry from those of her closest collaborators, including Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera and Margot Robbie.

Ryan, nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his performance as Ken, was the first of his peers to address the snubs.

“I am extremely honoured to be nominated … But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie more without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie,” he told several media outlets, “the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film.”

Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

America, who received a Best Supporting Actress nod, publicly agreed. Her co-star Helen Mirren was largely accepting, while Margot said she was “beyond ecstatic” about the film’s eight Oscar nominations — and said that the cultural impact of Barbie has been “the biggest reward”.

Advertisement

“There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed,” said Robbie at a SAG screening in January. “Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as a director because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is.”

While Ryan recently admitted he had much more to say about the matter, Greta appears satisfied.