LOADING ERROR LOADING

Anne Hathaway can conquer a box office and rule red carpets, but even she occasionally needs a little help when it comes to sitting down in certain high-fashion looks.

The Interstellar actor let her social media followers in on a hilarious encounter with designer Donatella Versace last week, when Hathaway attended the luxury fashion label’s Fall/Winter 2024 show last week.

Advertisement

For the occasion, the Princess Diaries star donned a skintight red leather Versace dress.

And while it looked amazing, the actor struggled to get seated in the mini dress while posing for a picture with Versace:

obsessed with this video of anne reacting to the versace dress she is wearing! the corset wont let her sit properly lols pic.twitter.com/mCZRAJySSG — bezh (@HermesDolls) February 25, 2024

“I just want to respect the integrity of the corset,” Hathaway says in a video of the moment, bursting into a fit of giggles as she lies flat on her back.

“Help her, she can’t move!” Versace says as people in the background continued to laugh.

“No! I’m fine, I’m fine,” Hathaway insisted, as she gamely struggled to pose. “It’s for Donatella! I’m so happy. Thank you for having me to Milan.”

Advertisement

Hathaway poked fun at the moment by posting a video of the incident in a carousel of photos and videos last week.

“Breathing? 😎 Sitting? 🙃 😂 love you @donatella_versace,” she captioned the post.

It looks like Hathaway was eventually able to find a way to sit down, at least according to photos from the Versace show:

K-pop artist Hyunjin and Anne Hathaway at the Versace fashion show in Milan, Italy on Feb. 23. The Washington Post via Getty Images

While at the show, Hathaway encountered Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue and the reported inspiration for Meryl Streep’s menacing, complicated character in The Devil Wears Prada, which Hathaway also starred in.

In a video captured by Lara Volpato for Women’s Wear Daily, Hathaway is seen telling Wintour “I can’t turn, but I can breathe” as the two make small talk.