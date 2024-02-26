Anne Hathaway’s Over-The-Top Reaction To Barbra Streisand Charms SAG Awards Viewers

Anne Hathaway and Barbra Streisand Getty

Anne Hathaway got visibly emotional at yet another awards show — but unlike at the 2013 Oscars, viewers were totally into it.

Barbra Streisand received a lifetime achievement award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday night, and when the screen icon walked onto stage, Anne had quite the reaction in the audience.

The Devil Wears Prada star shot out of her seat before anyone else in the audience to give Barbra a standing ovation, and then began to weep.

Many people on X, formerly Twitter, found Anne’s response relatable.

This is the only appropriate reaction to a Barbra Streisand entrance. pic.twitter.com/HojtDa0q7w — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) February 25, 2024

Anne Hathaway sobbing while Barbra Streisand walks onto the stage at the SAG Awards. talent recognizing talent! pic.twitter.com/qHBSwHF8Qg — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 25, 2024

Anne Hathaway crying as Barbra Streisand gets on stage will forever express our joy and privilege to see a legend their flowers. #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/eLQqj9S1dF — Tim Popp, Six, Squish, Uh uh... (@popphits) February 25, 2024

Anne Hathaway rose so quick to give Barbra Streisand her ovation pic.twitter.com/ggtaadYoAI — Auntie JAME (@jamizfoshiz) February 25, 2024

Anne Hathaway weeping while Barbra Streisand gets her life achievement award is pure theater kid, in a nice way. #SAGAwards — Jen Chaney (@chaneyj) February 25, 2024

But Anne wasn’t alone in her adoration.

Ted Lasso star and all-round HuffPost fave Hannah Waddingham also shed some tears when she saw Barbra strut on to stage.

Hannah Crying over Barbra Streisand is so real of her 😭😭 because same. pic.twitter.com/6Nct1k5Glz — waddsarchives✨ (@waddsarchives) February 25, 2024

Many in the audience were sincerely happy for Babs.

find someone who looks at you the way everyone looks at Barbra Streisand pic.twitter.com/v6Dq1kDHlq — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 25, 2024

