Anne Hathaway’s Over-The-Top Reaction To Barbra Streisand Charms SAG Awards Viewers

Anne Hathaway got visibly emotional at yet another awards show — but unlike at the 2013 Oscars, viewers were totally into it.
Barbra Streisand received a lifetime achievement award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday night, and when the screen icon walked onto stage, Anne had quite the reaction in the audience.
The Devil Wears Prada star shot out of her seat before anyone else in the audience to give Barbra a standing ovation, and then began to weep.
Many people on X, formerly Twitter, found Anne’s response relatable.
But Anne wasn’t alone in her adoration.
Ted Lasso star and all-round HuffPost fave Hannah Waddingham also shed some tears when she saw Barbra strut on to stage.
Many in the audience were sincerely happy for Babs.
And as one social media user put it, there’s a reason Barbra has earned so much hype: