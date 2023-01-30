Anne Hathaway's Dancing At Paris Fashion Week Gets 10s Across The Board

She just can’t, she just can’t, she just can’t control her feet.

Never mind the Valentino Haute Couture show at Paris Fashion Week, it was the after party that everybody was obsessing over.

Or more specifically, Anne Hathaway’s dance moves.

The Devil Wears Prada star went viral after a TikTok video surfaced of her busting out her best moves at the fashion house’s bash.

Anne attended the Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris last week, donned in a head-to-toe leopard-print outfit, featuring a beaded minidress, matching embellished leggings and leopard print heels.

Advertisement

At the after-show party, the actor was spotted dancing the night away to the classic disco track, Lady Marmalade, in clips shared online.

In one video, the Princess Diaries star is seen lip-syncing the lyrics, “Voulez-vous coucher avec moi, ce soir?” amid a crowd of partygoers on the dance floor.

And yes, that is Kylie Minogue joining the star for a shimmy...

Just Anne Hathaway and Kylie Minogue dancing at the Valentino after party on Symone’s Insta story. pic.twitter.com/rVHqv0dHeQ — Ira Snave (@IraSnave) January 26, 2023

RuPaul would be impressed. Twitter certainly was...

Need to party with Anne Hathaway DESPERATELY pic.twitter.com/3a1e5tywyP — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) January 26, 2023

Advertisement

Day 2 and those videos of Anne Hathaway dancing have ruined my life my brain is physically incapable of thinking of anything else. I don’t even know how to read anymore — bailey (@baytato) January 27, 2023

i’m crying she’s soooo pic.twitter.com/0XWAFqPm7X — persian roman roy (@theronfilm) January 26, 2023

im liking every single video of anne hathaway dancing to lady marmalade i don’t care how many times ive seen it — ellie (@frankiebrgstein) January 27, 2023

anne hathaway please reject me so i can move on pic.twitter.com/VpGB4BKUba — persian roman roy (@theronfilm) January 26, 2023

every tongue that rises up against Anne Hathaway shall fall pic.twitter.com/EI3E5WvPhE — alex (@alex_abads) January 27, 2023

Advertisement

anne hathaway dancing altered something in my brain chemistry forever — persian roman roy (@theronfilm) January 27, 2023

Would sacrifice all of you to be in this room In this moment. sorry. https://t.co/9EJHTmNUZc — Scott G (@scottgibby) January 27, 2023

anne hathaway dancing in a club is who i aspire to be — nic ✧ (@skepticsculls) January 27, 2023