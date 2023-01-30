Anne Hathaway's Dancing At Paris Fashion Week Gets 10s Across The Board

She just can’t, she just can’t, she just can’t control her feet.
Never mind the Valentino Haute Couture show at Paris Fashion Week, it was the after party that everybody was obsessing over.
Or more specifically, Anne Hathaway’s dance moves.
The Devil Wears Prada star went viral after a TikTok video surfaced of her busting out her best moves at the fashion house’s bash.
Anne attended the Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris last week, donned in a head-to-toe leopard-print outfit, featuring a beaded minidress, matching embellished leggings and leopard print heels.
At the after-show party, the actor was spotted dancing the night away to the classic disco track, Lady Marmalade, in clips shared online.
In one video, the Princess Diaries star is seen lip-syncing the lyrics, “Voulez-vous coucher avec moi, ce soir?” amid a crowd of partygoers on the dance floor.
And yes, that is Kylie Minogue joining the star for a shimmy...
RuPaul would be impressed. Twitter certainly was...