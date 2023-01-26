Doja Cat Swaps 30,000 Crystals For A Goatee In Latest Iconic Paris Fashion Week Look

What to wear at Paris Fashion Week?
After rocking up to Schiaparelli’s show earlier this week in a mind-bending look that saw her covered from head to toe in red body paint and adorned with 30,000 crystals, US singer and rapper Doja Cat set the bar high for her next ensemble.
But she most definitely delivered.
The Say So singer was a VIP guest at Viktor & Rolf’s Spring/Summer 2023 Haute Couture show on Wednesday and opted for something a lot less sparkly and a little more hirsute for the occasion: a goatee and brows, all made from false eyelashes.
As well as the faux lashes adorning her face, her ensemble consisted of a tan and white pinstripe suit, green and white striped blouse and blue-tinted sunglasses.
The look was seemingly inspired by comments about Doja Cat’s previous all-red outfit that she wore earlier in the week, which featured shaved eyebrows and no visible false eyelashes.
“If lashes are what you all want, lashes are what you’ll get,” she wrote on her Instagram story ahead of the event.
She added in an interview following the event that she “just wanted to make people happy”.
“A few days ago I did Schiaparelli and people were saying that I didn’t have lashes and that they’re disappointed I didn’t have on lashes,” she told a reporter.
“Yet I worked with one of the greatest makeup artists of all time, Pat McGrath. So today I gave them lashes.
“So I hope they’re happy. I just want to make people happy so...”
Mission accomplished.