Doja Cat Swaps 30,000 Crystals For A Goatee In Latest Iconic Paris Fashion Week Look

What to wear at Paris Fashion Week?

After rocking up to Schiaparelli’s show earlier this week in a mind-bending look that saw her covered from head to toe in red body paint and adorned with 30,000 crystals, US singer and rapper Doja Cat set the bar high for her next ensemble.

But she most definitely delivered.

Doja Cat attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images) Jacopo Raule via Getty Images

The Say So singer was a VIP guest at Viktor & Rolf’s Spring/Summer 2023 Haute Couture show on Wednesday and opted for something a lot less sparkly and a little more hirsute for the occasion: a goatee and brows, all made from false eyelashes.

As well as the faux lashes adorning her face, her ensemble consisted of a tan and white pinstripe suit, green and white striped blouse and blue-tinted sunglasses.

Doja Cat attends the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage) Marc Piasecki via Getty Images

The look was seemingly inspired by comments about Doja Cat’s previous all-red outfit that she wore earlier in the week, which featured shaved eyebrows and no visible false eyelashes.

“If lashes are what you all want, lashes are what you’ll get,” she wrote on her Instagram story ahead of the event.

She added in an interview following the event that she “just wanted to make people happy”.

“A few days ago I did Schiaparelli and people were saying that I didn’t have lashes and that they’re disappointed I didn’t have on lashes,” she told a reporter.

“Yet I worked with one of the greatest makeup artists of all time, Pat McGrath. So today I gave them lashes.

“So I hope they’re happy. I just want to make people happy so...”