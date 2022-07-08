Noah Schnapp Reveals Doja Cat's Been Thirsting After His Stranger Things Co-Star

Doja Cat is apparently a fan of Stranger Things and an even bigger fan of its newest star, Joseph Quinn.

The Grammy-winning singer messaged Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) on Instagram asking if Quinn, who joined the show in its latest season as Eddie Munson, has a girlfriend, according to a screenshot Schnapp posted on TikTok Wednesday.

“Noah can you tell Joseph to hmu [hit me up],” Doja Cat wrote, per the screenshot.

“LMAOO slide into his dms,” Schnapp replied.

The Say So singer said she didn’t have Quinn’s Instagram or Twitter, so Schnapp sent her a link. “Right here ma’am,” he wrote.

Doja Cat has apparently been sitting on this one for a while. A few days after Season 4 of the hit series dropped, she tweeted: “joseph quinn fine as shit.”

The singer, in a TikTok live appearance on Thursday, said Schnapp sharing their messages was “borderline snake shit.”

Doja is calling Noah Schnapp a “borderline snake” for sharing the DMs she sent him on TikTok. From the screenshots it appears Doja, who is 26, slide unprompted into 17-year-old Noah’s DMs. Not sure if they knew each other prior to this interaction either. pic.twitter.com/asZAQS7ZPL — Kalhan (@KalhanR) July 8, 2022

Quinn’s character was the breakout star of the season, attracting high praise from fans and Metallica itself for his “most metal concert in the history of the world” in Volume 2.