Stranger Things Star Reveals 'F**king Horrible' Scene He Was Sure Would Be Cut

Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson in "Stranger Things." Netflix

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the fourth season of Stranger Things.

Joseph Quinn, the actor who plays new fan favorite Eddie Munson in Stranger Things 4 was as shocked as everyone else by one of the show’s most gruesome scenes.

During the season premiere, released in May, Eddie witnesses Vecna’s first kill: cheerleader Chrissy Cunningham.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Joseph seemed stunned by just how far the filmmakers went with it.

“I remember in the first session of ADR that I had, they were like, ‘Should we show you the death?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, sure’,” he recalled.

“They showed me and I was like, ‘There’s no way you’re gonna get away with that, Netflix aren’t gonna let you do that.’ But they did and yeah, I think it’s fucking horrible.”

Not only was it left in, but Vecna’s method of killing was repeated throughout the series.

While Eddie witnessed one of the show’s most brutal moments, he also starred in one of its most epic scenes: “the most metal concert in the history of the world” as he busted out his guitar for an Upside Down version of Metallica’s Master Of Puppets.