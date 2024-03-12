Emily Ratajkowski’s Dress Was A Gravity-Defying Wonder At The Oscars After-Party

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Leave it to Emily Ratajkowski to take the trend of gravity-defying dresses to a bold new level.

On Sunday, the model and author turned up at Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party in a white Jacquemus gown with a bodice that appeared to be levitating.

Model and author Emily Ratajkowski attended Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party in a white gown by French label Jacquemus. Karwai Tang via Getty Images

The skirt was fitted at Ratajkowski’s waist and featured a long tulle train. But the dress’ square top created the illusion of being lifted away from her torso, nearly exposing her bust.

Ratajkowski, whose Hollywood credits include Gone Girl and I Feel Pretty, let her gown do the talking. She wore no jewellery or accessories, and kept her hair loose and flowing.

The dress's square top created the illusion of being lifted away from Ratajkowski's torso. Christopher Polk via Getty Images

Ratajkowski was one of several stars who opted for structural designs at this year’s Academy Awards.

Actors Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh attended Sunday’s ceremony in gowns that featured floating necklines and straps that appeared to be hovering above their shoulders.

True to form, however, Ratajkowski’s look was by far the most daring of the bunch.

Ratajkowski was one of several stars who opted for structural designs at this year’s Academy Awards. Christopher Polk via Getty Images

Ratajkowski’s appearance at the Vanity Fair soirée came at the end of a busy weekend. On Friday, she acknowledged her son Sylvester’s 3rd birthday with a heartfelt post on Instagram.

“This day three years ago I felt my beautiful baby’s soul come into the world and held him to my chest and my god ― how the time has flown,” she wrote. “Witnessing Sly become the loving, curious, funny and kind person he is has been the joy of my life. I feel so lucky to call myself Sly’s mama.”

"I feel I have bigger fish to fry than caring about the politics of whether or not I’m appealing to the male gaze in a given moment," Ratajkowski said earlier this year. Taylor Hill via Getty Images

Speaking to Glamour UK in January, Ratajkowski acknowledged how motherhood has changed her relationship with fashion.

“In the past two years, how I feel is I just care a whole lot less what people think,” she said. “So, if I am in a certain type of mood where I want to post something or wear something that I could be judged for because it’s, quote-unquote ‘desperate,’ I’m a little bit like, ‘Well, that’s where I’m at.’ I’ve learned to prioritise my own happiness, probably because of my son.”