Netflix Announces Exciting New Additions To Cast Of Wednesday Season 2

Fans of Wednesday have major cause for celebration after it was announced that season two of the hit show is officially in production.

Netflix confirmed on Tuesday that filming for the Addams Family spin-off, which stars Jenna Ortega in the leading role, has officially resumed.

“Wednesday Season 2 is NOW IN PRODUCTION,” the streaming service posted on social media with a new snap of the extended cast.

The series will welcome a host of new additions to the record-breaking show, including Billie Piper as Capri, which follows her performance in another hit Netflix project, Scoop.

Joining her will be Westworld star Thandiwe Newton as Dr. Fairburn and Absolutely Fabulous legend Joanna Lumley as Grandmama, alongside Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo and Joonas Suotamowill in currently unconfirmed roles.

The stars will join the previously-announced cast members Steve Buscemi (Boardwalk Empire), Evie Templeton (Return to Silent Hill) Owen Painter (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Noah Taylor (Park Avenue), while Tim Burton will be continuing as director and executive producer.

The first season followed Wednesday as she investigates a murder spree at Nevermore Academy, but Netflix has so far only promised more “torture” in the next instalment.

We also already know that the season two premiere is called Here We Woe Again.

“[Wednesday] sticks to her guns, and she’s not out to please anybody,” Jenna teased to Tudum last year. “Which, as someone who used to be an immense people pleaser, I really respect.”

Fans can also expect to see some season one stars being promoted to series regulars including Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams) and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Deputy Ritchie Santiago).

Christopher Lloyd, who played Uncle Fester in the film franchise, is also set to guest star in a mystery season two role after original Wednesday Addams Christina Ricci’s cameo in season one.

Wednesday was a massive hit upon premiering back in 2022 and racked up over one billion viewing hours in the space of just three weeks, before going on to be nominated for 12 Emmy Awards.