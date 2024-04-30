Baby Reindeer's Nava Mau Opens Up About Deleted Scene That Sheds More Light On 1 Key Aspect Of The Show

Richard Gadd and Nava Mau in Baby Reindeer Netflix

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Baby Reindeer.

Baby Reindeer star Nava Mau has reflected on a deleted scene that would have revealed more information about one of the show’s central relationships.

Nava plays the lead character Donny’s girlfriend, Teri, in the hit Netflix miniseries, which has sparked plenty of conversation since it began streaming earlier this month.

Advertisement

During a recent interview with GQ magazine, the actor was asked about how things end between Donny and Teri, and whether she felt the former couple managed to get closure after their break-up.

“There actually was one more piece of Teri and Donny’s relationship in the script, and I performed it,” Nava explained.

“Teri leaves Donny a voicemail five months later. So I think, for me, I got closure because Teri did too.”

She continued: “That’s what gave me so much comfort, knowing that they found peace with regards to their relationship. Teri got her happy ending, you know? Teri found a new man, she didn’t lose her friends, she didn’t lose her job, she didn’t lose her smile. She’s good.

Advertisement

“And I think that is remarkable, because so often we’ve seen stories of trans people that end with them broken.”

Nava Mau as Teri in Baby Reindeer Netflix

“Richard has come out and asked people to stop trying to track down the real people who inspired the characters on the show, and I think for a very good reason,” she said.

“I think it is good to remind people that Richard really went through all of this – experiencing stalking and abuse from multiple people.

Advertisement

“It is very sensitive and there’s a reason why Richard had to seek protection from his stalker, so let’s not forget the stakes.”

Nava Mau pictured in 2022 David Livingston via Getty Images

Nava added: “I think for his safety, and also just out of respect for everyone, it makes sense to ask people to [stop].”

As well as Richard’s own calls for people to stop speculating about certain characters’ real-life counterparts, co-star Jessica Gunning has also spoken out.

Jessica said: “I would urge people not to be doing that. I think if that is happening, I think it’s a real, real shame, because it shows that they haven’t watched the show properly. That’s not the point of it in any way.”