Baby Reindeer is the biggest show on Netflix right now Netflix

Since the arrival of Baby Reindeer on Netflix this month, fans have been shocked and moved by the powerful new show about one man’s stalking ordeal.

The miniseries follows pub worker Donny and his experience dealing with a stalker called Martha, while also exploring themes of sexual assault and mental health.

Viewers have been shocked to learn that the TV series is based on leading star Richard Gadd’s real life, and even depicts incidents that really happened to him.

Baby Reindeer also features a host of British TV acting talent, who you might just recognise from other popular series.

Here’s where you might have seen the cast of Baby Reindeer before…

Richard Gadd

Richard Gadd in Baby Reindeer (left) and Outlander (right) Netflix/Starz

Leading star and creator Richard Gadd is a writer, actor and comedian with an impressive theatre background.

Baby Reindeer actually started as a one-man show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019, and he’s since crossed over into TV.

His previous roles include Clique, Code 404, Urban Myths, Wedding Season and one episode of Outlander.

Jessica Gunning

Jessica Gunning in Baby Reindeer (left) and Pride (right) Netflix/Pathé

Jessica Gunning actor delivers a thoughtful, multi-layered performance as Donny’s stalker Martha in Baby Reindeer.

She caught Richard’s eye thanks to her impressive TV resume including roles in The Outlaws, Back and Fortitude. Going back further, her credits range from Trollied, Jericho, What Remains and the UK version of Law & Order: UK.

You might also have also seen Jessica in films like Pride – which co-starred Dominic West, Andrew Scott, Bill Nighy and Imelda Staunton – or the 2020 WWII drama Summerland.

Nava Mau

Nava Mau in Baby Reindeer (left) and Genera+ion (right) Netflix/HBO

Nava Mau plays the love interest Teri in Baby Reindeer, and is fairly new to the TV industry.

She has appeared in a few short films, but her biggest role so far was playing Ana in the US dramedy, Genera+ion alongside Justice Smith.

Tom Goodman-Hill

Tom Goodman-Hill in Baby Reindeer (left) and Mr Selfridge (right) Netflix/ITV/Shutterstock.

Tom Goodman-Hill plays Donny’s abuser, Darrien, in Baby Reindeer, appearing in some of the show’s most harrowing moments.

He previously appeared in episodes of Silent Witness, Cheat, Humans and Mr Selfridge, as well as the very first episode of Black Mirror, The National Anthem, playing an advisor to the fictional prime minister Michael Callow.

The actor was also in the 2020 film Rebecca and The Imitation Game with Benedict Cumberbatch and Keira Knightley.

Danny Kirrane

Danny Kirrane in Baby Reindeer (left) and Game Of Thrones (right) Netflix/HBO

Before playing one of the managers at Donny’s pub job in Baby Reindeer, Danny Kirrane’s TV show appearances included The Sandman, The Serpent Queen and Trollied.

He also appeared in single episodes of British classics Skins and The Inbetweeners, and even had a role in the fifth Pirates Of The Caribbean film.

Hugh Coles

Hugh Coles on stage in Back To The Future in 2021 Dave Benett via Getty Images

Hugh plays a drama school friend of Donny’s in Baby Reindeer, having previously been in TV shows like Juice Dreamland, Atlanta, Death In Paradise and Defending The Guilty. He also made his film debut in 2018’s The Festival, from the creator of The Inbetweeners.

On the stage he played the original role of George McFly in the stage musical version of Back To The Future, which earned him a nomination at the 2022 Oliviers.

Michael Wildman

Michael Wildman in Baby Reindeer (left) and Emmerdale (right) Netflix/ITV/Shutterstock

Emmerdale fans will of course know Michael for playing Al Chapman on the soap between 2019 and 2022. He also has TV credits in Marcella, Rellik, Back, Family Affairs and Casualty.

As for film roles, he’s had small and supporting appearances in films like Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, Ready Player One, London Has Fallen and The Bourne Ultimatum. And, not that anyone would recognise Michael under all the prosthetics and makeup, he even played the centaur Magorian in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

Shalom Brune-Franklin

Shalom Brune-Franklin in Baby Reindeer (left) and Line Of Duty (right) Netflix/BBC

Before she landed the part of Donny’s ex-girlfiend Keeley in Baby Reindeer, you probably recognised from her performance as DC Chloe Bishop in Line Of Duty’s seventh season.

She also appeared in Our Girl, The Tourist and the 2023 TV adaptation of Great Expectations.

Nina Sosanya

Nina Sosanya in Baby Reindeer (left) and with Sarah Lancashire in Last Tango In Halifax (right) Netflix/BBC

She was also in the season two Doctor Who episode titled Fear Her in 2006.