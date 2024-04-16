Baby Reindeer's Leading Man Richard Gadd Has A Surprising Link To Another Netflix Hit

Richard Gadd in Baby Reindeer Ed Miller/Netflix

The twists and turns of Netflix’s new miniseries Baby Reindeer have already made it one of the year’s most talked-about TV shows.

Not only is it currently sitting at the top of the streaming giant’s most-watched list, it also holds an enviable score of 100% on the review site Rotten Tomatoes thanks to its glowing critical reception.

Advertisement

In case you’ve not tuned in yet, the show centres around a struggling stand-up comedian, played by stand-up performer and writer Richard Gadd, whose life is turned upside down when a mysterious stranger takes an unhealthy interest in him.

As well as playing the lead role of Donny, Richard also created Baby Reindeer, which was inspired by shocking true events from his life.

What fans of the new drama might not realise, though, is that Richard already has a connection to another Netflix hit.

Before Baby Reindeer made a big splash, Richard co-wrote an episode of Sex Education from its second season.

Advertisement

You may have also seen him in TV shows like Outlander and Urban Myths.

Richard’s Sex Education episode saw Ola (Patricia Allison) having a realisation about her sexuality and later breaking up with lead character Otis (Asa Butterfield). It also featured a hiking trip with Otis, his father and his best friend Eric (Ncuti Gatwa).

Tanya Reynolds and Patricia Allison in season two of Sex Education Netflix

Richard isn’t the only big name to have previously worked on Sex Education, though.

Stand-up comedian Rosie Jones also co-penned an episode of the show’s second season, which debuted in 2020, while Mawaan Rizwan wrote two.

Mawaan has since gone on to receive acclaim for his own comedy series Juice, which aired on BBC Three last year.

All seven episodes of Baby Reindeer are available to stream on Netflix now (as is Sex Education, for that matter).