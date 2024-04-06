Thought The Cast Of Netflix's 3 Body Problem Looked Familiar? This Is Why

3 Body Problem has proved popular since it debuted last month Netflix

If you’ve already made your way through all eight episodes of new Netflix sci-fi 3 Body Problem, you will have probably spotted a few familiar faces along the way.

As 3 Body Problem was created by Game Of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, it will come as no surprise that a few actors from the hit HBO series show up in 3 Body Problem.

However, fans of the Marvel movies, the Star Wars franchise or Disney’s slew of live-action remakes may also see some familiar faces in the sci-fi drama, too.

Read on to see where you may well have seen the stars of 3 Body Problem before…

Eiza González

Eiza González in 3 Body Problem (left) and Baby Driver (right) Wilson Webb/Sony/Kobal/Shutterstock/Netflix

You might recognise Eiza González from her role as bank robber Darling in 2017’s Baby Driver. Her other film roles include Alita: Battle Angel, Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, I Care Lot and Godzilla vs. Kong.

She also played Santánico Pandemonium in From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, which aired between 2014 and 2016.

Liam Cunningham

Liam Cunningham in 3 Body Problem (left) and Game Of Thrones (right) Netflix/HBO

If you were drawn to 3 Body Problem because it came from the same team as Game Of Thrones, then you won’t be surprised to see Thomas Wade is played by Liam Cunningham, who starred as Davos Seaworth in the fantasy series.

The Irish actor has also been in films like The Tale of Sweety Barrett, The Wind That Shakes The Barley, Hunger, Clash Of The Titans and more.

As for TV roles, he’s made brief appearances in popular shows like Vera, Doctor Who and Merlin.

Benedict Wong

Benedict Wong in 3 Body Problem (left) and Avengers: Infinity War (right) Marvel/Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock/Netflix

The British actor’s resume boasts an impressive array of Marvel credits for his performance as Wong in Avengers: Endgame, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and more.

His other film roles include The Personal History of David Copperfield, Annihilation, The Martian, Prometheus and Sunshine. His long list of TV credits meanwhile, range from Top Boy, Marco Polo and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

You might also remember him from the 2016 Black Mirror episode Hated in the Nation.

Jess Hong

Jess Hong as Jin Cheng in 3 Body Problem ED MILLER/NETFLIX

Playing Jin Cheng in 3 Body Problem is Jess Hong’s biggest role to date.

While the New Zealand-born actor doesn’t have a very extensive back catalogue of roles yet, she has previously appeared in TV shows like Creamerie, The Brokenwood Mysteries and Inked.

Jovan Adepo

Jovan Adepo in 3 Body Problem (left) and Fences (right) Netflix/David Lee/Shutterstock

The British actor’s biggest film credits include playing a jazz musician in Babylon opposite Margot Robbie and starring as the son of Denzel Washington and Viola Davis in the 2016 Oscar-winning film Fences.

His other recent roles include His Three Daughters and To Catch A Killer, while TV turns include The Stand, Watchmen, Sorry For Your Loss, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and The Leftovers.

John Bradley

John Bradley in 3 Body Problem (left) and Game Of Thrones (right) Netflix/HBO

Antoher Thrones alum to reunite with the show’s creators on 3 Body Problem, John famously played Samwell Tarly in all eight seasons of the fantasy drama.

You could have also seen him in the J-Lo rom-com Marry Me or the comedy Urban Myths, in which he played a young Les Dawson.

Marlo Kelly

Marlo Kelly in 3 Body Problem (left) and Joe vs. Carole (right) Netflix/Peacock

The Australian actor is best known for her TV roles which include Dare Me, Patricia Moore and the long-running soap Home And Away.

She also appeared in the the Joe Exotic-inspired series Joe vs. Carole, in which she played Carole Baskin’s daughter Jamie Murdock.

Alex Sharp

Alex Sharp in 3 Body Problem (left) and The Trial Of The Chicago 7 (right) Netflix

Alex made a name for himself after winning a Tony Award back in 2015 for his Broadway leading role in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, beating out the likes of Bradley Cooper and Bill Nighy.

Since then, he’s gone on to act in films like One Life, Living, The Trial of the Chicago 7 (for which he and his co-stars won a SAG Award), The Hustle, To The Bone and How To Talk To Girls At Parties.

Jonathan Pryce

Jonathan Pryce in 3 Body Problem (left) and The Crown (right) Netflix

Another Game Of Thrones alum, the Tony and Olivier Award-winning actor notably played Prince Philip in seasons five and six of The Crown, along with a more recent role in Slow Horses.

His various film roles include The Two Popes, The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, Evita and The Wife.

Sea Shimooka

Sea Shimooka in 3 Body Problem (left) and Arrow (right) Netflix/The CW

Fans of Arrow will know the US actor for her performance as Emiko Adachi/Emiko Queen/Green Arrow.

She’s also appeared in MacGyver and featured in a number of short films.

Rosalind Chao

Rosalind Chao in 3 Body Problem (left) and Star Trek: The Next Generation (right) Netflix/Moviestore/Shutterstock

The US actor’s breakthrough role was playing Soon-Lee in M*A*S*H and AfterMASH, but big Star Trek fans will recognise her for playing Keiko O’Brien in the hugely popular sci-fi series. She’s also been in Diff’rent Strokes, Black-ish, The Joy Luck Club, What Dreams May Come, The Laundromat, Freaky Friday and Plus One.

More recently, she was in the 2020 live-action remake of Mulan, playing the title character’s mother Hua Li.

Saamer Usmani

Saamer Usmani in 3 Body Problem (left) and Inventing Anna (right) Netflix

You might recognise Saamer from his recent role in Inventing Anna, along with a brief appearance in Succession.

Other recent TV roles include The Accidental Wolf, Katy Keene, The Good Fight and What/If.

Adrian Edmondson

Adrian Edmondson in 3 Body Problem (left) and The Young Ones (right) Netflix/BBC

Longtime fans of Ade Edmondson will know him for his slapstick roles in British sitcoms Bottom, The Young Ones and Filthy Rich & Catflap opposite the late Rik Mayall. More recently though, his TV roles include Rain Dogs, a Spy Among Friends and Back To Life.

