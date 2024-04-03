Zine Tseng as Ye Wenjie in the first instalment of 3 Body Problem ED MILLER/NETFLIX

Since its release around two weeks ago, 3 Body Problem has been hovering near the top of Netflix’s most-watched list – and it has barely budged.

While many of us are still discovering what the hit sci-fi drama (based on Chinese author Liu Cixin’s book series) is all about, others have already binged all eight episodes.

If you fall into the latter camp, there’s a fair chance that you’re already pondering what could be next for 3 Body Problem.

Unfortunately, Netflix is remaining tight-lipped about whether fans should expect a second season – but there’s certainly hope that it could be happening.

John Bradley and Jovan Adepo in 3 Body Problem Netflix

For one thing, creators David Benioff, D.B. Weiss and Alexander Woo are all game to keep the show going (oh, and if those first two names sound familiar, that’s because they also executive produced Game Of Thrones).

“There are three novels in the trilogy,” Alexander told the Inside Total Film Podcast. “The novels get longer and longer so I wouldn’t say it maps out exactly to three [potential seasons of 3 Body Problem].

“We have some really strong ideas about what to do in a season two, and then it’s a little hazier down the line. But we want to get to the end, we want to get to the end of the trilogy, and whether that’s three or four, you know, or some other number.”

Alexander Woo, D.B. Weiss and David Benioff Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

And while Netflix famously keeps its cards close to its chest when it comes to viewing figures, 3 Body Problems’ prominence on the most-watched list both here in the UK and worldwide indicates the show is popular (even if its critical reception has been slightly more mixed) – so it would certainly make sense to keep the story going if the interest is there.

For the time being, though, we’ll have to just wait and see (we’ve contacted Netflix for comment, and we’ll be keeping you posted as soon as there’s an announcement either way…).

