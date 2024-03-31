Loved Heartstopper And Red, White And Royal Blue? This Netflix Teen Drama Is Definitely One For You

Young Royals is definitely worth checking out if you're a Heartstopper fan Netflix

While we’re currently between series of Hearstopper, Netflix has got something to keep fans entertained in the interim.

Oh, and if you’re a fan of Red, White And Royal Blue, Sex Education or even The Crown, another of Netflix’s most popular original shows, then you might want to pay attention to this too.

Advertisement

The streaming giant recently debuted the third (and, sadly, final) season of Young Royals, which has built up a loyal audience since it debuted in the summer of 2021.

The Swedish teen drama centres around Wille, a young prince in a fictionalised version of the Scandanavian country’s royal family.

In episode one, we see Wille arrive at the prestigious Hillerska Boarding School, after repeatedly making headlines for his bad behaviour.

Advertisement

Once there, he strikes up a friendship with a fellow student, aspiring musician and non-boarder Simon, and it doesn’t take long befire things begin to take a romantic turn between them.

Omar Rudberg as Simon and Edvin Ryding as Wilhelm in the final season of Young Royals Johan Paulin/Netflix

With a young queer couple you can’t help but root for at its centre, the comparisons between Young Royals and Heartstopper were inevitable – although given the show’s royal themes and more explicit tone, it’s probably more in keeping with Amazon’s adaptation of Red, White And Royal Blue, which began streaming last year.

However, it’s also a lot less glossy than those shows, more in keeping with other popular Scandinavian teen shows like Skam (or, indeed, the UK’s own Skins).

Simon and Wille share a kiss in the final season of Hearstopper Johan Paulin/Netflix

Advertisement

The final season of Young Royals was split into two, with the first five episodes dropping on 11 March, followed by the finale a week later.