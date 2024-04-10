The Gentlemen Star Reveals Whether Fans Can Expect A Season 2

Netflix

Nearly one month on from its release, The Gentlemen is still holding onto the number one spot on Netflix UK’s TV rankings.

Viewers have been loving Guy Ritchie’s new crime drama starring Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Vinnie Jones, Ray Winstone and more, which is based in the world of his 2019 film of the same name.

With many fans having already made their way through all eight episodes, plenty are starting to wonder if there’s a season 2 on the horizon.

While there’s been no official word on whether we can expect another season in the future, one cast member has given us reason to doubt that that might not be happening any time soon.

Breaking Bad actor Giancarlo Esposito, who plays US businessman Stanley Johnston in The Gentlemen, recently told Digital Spy: “Nothing was ever discussed of a second season.”

This leads us to believe that there perhaps isn’t a season 2 pencilled in just yet.

Giancarlo added: “But when you’re in the last episode of the first season – a really great scene, I love Ray Winstone – then you know, we have the possibility of going further. And I think the show does as well.”

However, he did previously tell LadBible: “If Guy’s willing, and all the other cast are willing and available, I think it’s essential.”

All hope is not lost though, as Miramax as Head Of Worldwide Television Marc Helwig did tell Deadline that they had “started that process” of looking at the future of the show.

He explained: “There are some writers we’ve talked to, certainly lots of discussion with Guy about what he might want to do in a second season, what things to focus on.”

He added that it’s “been an active ongoing discussion already” of what a second season would look like.

Guy is also already working on a new true crime documentary on the production side, which will dive into one of Britain’s most infamous foiled heists.

In the meantime, you can dive into these Guy Ritchie classics that fans of The Gentlemen will definitely enjoy.