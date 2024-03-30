8 Guy Ritchie Movies To Check Out If You Loved The Gentlemen On Netflix

The Gentlemen stars Theo James and Kaya Scodelario with director Guy Ritchie Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

If you’re done with Guy Ritchie’s hit Netflix series The Gentlemen, you might be curious to browse through some more of the British director’s back catalogue.

Known for his brutal gangster films with swaggering protagonists, violent action sequences and rapid dialogue, his signature style can be found all throughout his filmography.

Thankfully for fans of the new eight-part series – which itself takes place in the same universe as his 2019 film of the same name – there’s plenty more where that came from.

Check out some more of the director’s films below:

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels

This 1998 comedy crime drama is a Guy Ritchie classic. Starring Jason Statham, Nick Moran, Jason Flemyng and Dexter Fletcher, the plot follows the streetwise Eddy who convinces his three friends to pool their money for a poker game against a local mobster.

When he loses, he’s given just a week to come up with half a million pounds.

Snatch

Two plots interlink in the director’s career-defining 2000 caper, which serves as something of a spiritual sequel to Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels in style and substance.

One plotline centres around a stolen 86 carat diamond, and the other a dodgy boxing promoter who finds himself indebted to a local crime boss.

Starring Guy Ritchie mainstay Jason Statham alongside Brad Pitt and Benicio Del Toro, Snatch is often praised as one of the director’s best films, with an enviable 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Revolver

This 2005 action thriller features a legend of the gangster genre in Goodfellas’ Ray Liotta, alongside musician André 3000, Vincent Pastore, Mark Strong and more.

Jason Statham once again reunited with Guy as gambler Jake Green, who serves seven-years in prison for a crime he did not commit. Upon his release, he defeats Dorothy Macha in a casino game which wages a war to settle scores.

While it was one of the director’s critical duds, it’s still full of all the Guy Ritchie hallmarks.

RocknRolla

Guy Ritchie returned to London in his 2008 film starring Gerard Butler, Tom Wilkinson, Thandiwe Newton and Idris Elba.

When a fraud land deal grabs the attention of the city’s criminal underworld to get a cut, a hustler called One Two tries to play both sides.

The Man From U.N.C.L.E.

The director journeyed back to the Cold War era for his 2015 action comedy starring Henry Cavill, Armie Hammer, Alicia Vikander, Elizabeth Debicki and Hugh Grant.

Set in the early 1960s, CIA agent Napoleon Solo and KGB operative Illya Kuryakin are forced to put aside their differences and participate in a joint mission against a mysterious criminal organisation, which plans to use nuclear weapons to disturb the balance of power between the US and Soviet Union.

Sherlock Holmes

Guy Ritchie might not have seemed like the most obvious choice to adapt Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous detective stories for the big screen, but this 2009 mystery adventure starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law was well received by audiences.

It placed second at the US box office to Avatar and became Guy’s biggest commercial success at the time – which was enough to spawn a 2011 sequel called A Game Of Shadows.

Aladdin

Another curveball in the director’s filmography, audiences loved Guy’s 2019 live action remake of a Disney classic, which holds a 94 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Though critics weren’t so keen, many viewers praised the film – starring Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott – as one of the better live-action remakes of Disney’s classic animated films.

Swept Away

If all those heists, fist fights and raging expletives aren’t doing much for you, the director’s 2000 adventure rom-com starring his then-wife Madonna might be more to your tastes.

The remake of Lina Wertmüller’s 1974 Italian film of the same name follows a wealthy socialite who gets stranded on a Mediterranean island.