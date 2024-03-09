Thought The Stars Of The Gentlemen Looked Familiar? Here's Where You've Seen The Cast Before

The cast of Netflix's The Gentlemen Netflix

Fans of Guy Ritchie gangster films like Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels, Revolver and Swept Away Snatch have cause for celebration, as the British director has just unveiled his new Netflix project.

Based on his 2019 film of the same name, The Gentlemen is a new eight-part drama that has all the hallmarks of Guy Ritchie’s usual works.

Advertisement

The show also features a predominantly British cast – meaning viewers might spend much of their watching experience quietly pondering, “where exactly have I seen them before, again?”.

If that sounds at all familiar, then don’t worry – we’ve got you covered…

Theo James

Theo James in The Gentlemen (left) and The White Lotus (right) Netflix/HBO

As well as playing the obnoxious investments manager Cameron in the second season of The White Lotus, British actor Theo James also took the lead in the 2022 TV adaptation of The Time Traveler’s Wife.

You might also recognise him from the Divergent film series, the Jane Austen-inspired drama Sanditon or one very iconic episode of Downton Abbey, in which his character dies in Lady Mary’s bed.

Advertisement

Kaya Scodelario

Kaya Scodelario in The Gentlemen (left) and Skins (right) Netflix/Channel 4

Kaya Scodelario’s more impressive on-screen credits include the most recent Pirates Of The Caribbean film, the Maze Runner film series and the divisive true crime drama Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile, in which she played Ted Bundy’s wife, opposite Zac Efron.

To us, though, she’ll always be Effy from the second generation of Skins.

Daniel Ings

Daniel Ings in The Gentlemen (left) and Lovesick (right) Netflix

The Gentlemen is far from Daniel Ings’ first time at the Netflix rodeo – you may have previously seen him in shows like Sex Education, The Crown, Black Mirror and Lovesick.

More recently, he’s appeared in the MCU movie The Marvels and acted alongside Billie Piper in the extremely stressful I Hate Suzie.

Advertisement

Vinnie Jones

Vinnie Jones in The Gentlemen (left) and Snatch (right) Netflix/Columbia/Ska/Kobal/Shutterstock

After retiring from the world of professional football in the late 1990s, Vinnie Jones’ career took an unexpected turn into acting, leading to roles in various Guy Ritchie projects like Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch.

His other on-screen roles include Mean Machine, Gone In 60 Seconds, X-Men: The Last Stand, the romantic comedy She’s The Man and the action movie The Big Ugly.

In 2010, he finished in third place on Celebrity Big Brother, and has since gone on to appear on the Australian version of The Masked Singer (an experience he hasn’t been altogether complimentary about).

Joely Richardson

Joely Richardson in The Gentlemen (left) and 101 Dalmatians (right) Netflix/Shutterstock/Moviestore

Advertisement

Joely Richardson was nominated for two Golden Globes for her performance in Ryan Murphy’s Nip/Tuck, and previously appeared in Disney’s 101 Dalmatians, took the lead in a TV retelling of Lady Chatterley’s Lover and shared the screen with Daniel Craig in The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo.

Her past work with Netflix includes playing Ethel Cripps in The Sandman and, more recently, joining the cast of the hit show One Day.

Giancarlo Esposito

Giancarlo Esposito in The Gentlemen (left) and Better Call Saul (right) Netflix/Greg LewisSony/AMC/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock

If Giancarlo Esposito looks familiar, it’s quite possibly from playing Gus Fring in the award-winning drama Breaking Bad, as well as its spin-off Better Call Saul.

His other TV work includes the Star Wars prequel The Mandalorian (for which he was nominated for two Emmys), Amazon’s superhero series The Boys and the family drama Once Upon A Time.

Advertisement

Max Beesley

Max Beesley in The Gentlemen (left) and Bodies (right) Netflix/BBC

After his 1997 breakthrough in the mid-1990s, Max Beesley has appeared in everything from Bodies and Jamestown to the Apple TV+ thriller Hijack.

Oh – and if you’re still wondering why he looks familiar, we’ve got three words for you: Mariah Carey’s Glitter.

Ray Winstone

Ray Winstone in The Gentlemen (left) and Sexy Beast (right) Netflix/Kanzaman/Kobal/Shutterstock

When we say that Ray Winstone’s filmography is eclectic, we mean he started out in films like Quadrophenia, earned a Bafta nomination for the drama Nil By Mouth, appeared in the Robin Hood adaptation Robin Of Sherwood and even played Henry VIII in an ITV drama, which also featured Helena Bonham Carter as Anne Boleyn.

Advertisement

Although primarily known for his work in gangster movies and shows like Sexy Beast, Ray’s additional work includes Snow White And The Huntsman, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, The Magic Roundabout and, indeed, the much-derided Cats movie.

Peter Serafinowicz

Peter Serafinowicz in The Gentlemen (left) and Ray Park in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (right) Netflix/Keith Hamshere/Lucasfilm/Kobal/Shutterstock

Both an actor and comedian, Peter Serafinowicz is as known for his voice work as he is for his on-screen roles.

Having previously lent his voice to Darth Maul in the Star Wars prequels, the Fisher King in Doctor Who, Iofur Raknison in His Dark Materials and Big Daddy in the Sing films, he’s also played Garthan Saal in Guardians Of The Galaxy, Edgar Covington in Parks And Recreation and the title role in the Amazon series The Tick.

Chanel Cresswell

Chanel Cresswell in The Gentlemen (left) and This Is England (right) Netflix/Moviestore/Shutterstock

Advertisement

Chanel’s most famous role was as Kelly Jenkins in the film This Is England and its TV spin-offs.

She’s also appeared in the Sky comedy Trollied, the true crime drama Des and Channel 4’s mockumentary Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama, taking on the lead role of Coleen Rooney.

Harry Goodwins

Harry Goodwins in The Gentlemen Christopher Rafael/Matthew Towers/Netflix

Originally a fashion model, Harry Goodwins is still relatively early on in his acting career.

You may have previously seen him in campaigns for Prada and Thomas Pink, as well as in the pages of British GQ and i-D.

Alexis Rodney

Alexis Rodney at the premiere of Killing Jesus Brad Barket via Getty Images

Although The Gentlemen is perhaps Alexis Rodney’s biggest role to date, you may have seen him in a few other projects.

Advertisement

Back in 2014, he appeared as Moloka Dar in the first Guardians Of The Galaxy film, and has also acted in Willow, Pennyworth and the web series Street Fighter: Resurrection.

Dar Salim

Dar Salim in Game Of Thrones HBO

Danish actor Dar Salim previously played Qotho in the first season of Game Of Thrones.

His other work includes Nordic noir dramas like The Bridge, Below The Surface and Trapped.

Jasmine Blackborow

Jasmine Blackborow in The Gentlemen (left) and Shadow And Bone (right) Netflix

Fans of the Netflix series Shadow And Bone will recognise Jasmine Blackborow for her performance as Marie in its first season.

She also plays Lamballe in the BBC historical drama Marie Antoinette, which began airing in 2022.