Thought The Stars Of One Day Looked Familiar? Here's Where You've Seen The Cast Before

One Day stars Ambika Mod, Leo Woodall and Eleanor Tomlinson in previous roles

The show revisits a pair of friends on the same day every year for more than a decade, checking in with where their lives are at and how things have changed in their will they?/won’t they? love story.

It also features a predominantly British cast, meaning many viewers in the UK may be spending a fair bit of their time wondering… “where have I seen them before?”.

Well, if you thought any of the stars of One Day looked familiar, this is why...

Ambika Mod plays Emma

Ambika Mod in One Day (left) and This Is Going To Hurt (right) Netflix/BBC/Sister/AMC/Anika Molnar/

Comedian and actor Ambika Mod takes the lead as one half of One Day’s central pairing, having previously impressed in the medical black comedy This Is Going To Hurt. Her other acting credits include the second season of I Hate Suzie and the Apple TV+ comedy Trying.

Ambika also makes up one half of the comedy duo Megan from HR, alongside fellow comic Andrew Shires, and regularly performs improv with the improv group The Free Association in London.

Leo Woodall plays Dexter

Leo Woodall in One Day (left) and The White Lotus (right) Netflix/BBC

The chances are if you recognise Leo Woodall already, it’s from his stand-out performance in the second season of The White Lotus, which earned him and his co-stars a Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Performance By An Ensemble In A Drama series.

As well as The White Lotus, Leo has appeared alongside Tom Holland in the film Cherry and in the spy thriller Citadel.

Essie Davies plays Alison Mayhew

Essie Davis in One Day (left) and Game Of Thrones (right) Netflix/HBO

As well as her turn in One Day as Dexter’s fabulous mum, Essie Davies has previously played Lady Crane in Game Of Thrones, and the lead character in the Australian series Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries.

Her big-screen work includes The Matrix Reloaded, The Babadook and Babyteeth.

Tim McInnerny plays Stephen Mayhew

Tim McInnerny in One Day (left) and with Gina McKee in Notting Hill (right) Netflix/Shutterstock/Moviestore

Before landing the role of Leo Woodall’s on-screen dad, Tim McInnerny was most well-known for his work in Blackadder, appearing in the first two seasons as Lord Percy Percy and Captain Darling.

Like Essie, he also appeared in Game Of Thrones, playing Lord Robett Glover, and as Max in Notting Hill, as well as New Tricks, The Trial Of Christine Keeler and both live-action 101 Dalmatians films.

Amber Grappy plays Tilly

Amber Grappy in One Day (left) and The Baby (right) Netflix/Sky

As Tilly, Amber Grappy plays Emma’s confidante and lifelong friend in One Day.

The Netflix show is her biggest project to date, but you may have previously seen her as Bobby in the Sky comedy-horor The Baby.

Jonny Weldon plays Ian

Jonny Weldon in One Day (left) and House Of The Dragon (right) Netflix/HBO

As the story of One Day unfolds, we’re introduced to Emma’s new boyfriend, Ian, played by Jonny Weldon.

Jonny’s recent credits include the Game Of Thrones spin-off House Of The Dragon, in which he portrayed Targaryen court minstrel Samwell, but he’s also appeared in projects like Christmas On Mistletoe Farm, Stath Lets Flats and The People We Hate At The Wedding.

Eleanor Tomlinson plays Sylvie

Eleanor Tomlinson in One Day (left) and Poldark (right) Netflix/BBC

Similarly, Eleanor Tomlinson plays Sylvia, a woman with whom Dexter begins a serious relationship.

Eleanor’s first big film role came when she played Georgia’s best friend Jas in the teen favourite Angus, Thongs And Perfect Snogging, but you might also remember her for her leading performance in Poldark, Colette or, more recently, The Couple Next Door.

Joely Richardson plays Helen Cope

Joely Richardson in One Day (left) and 101 Dalmatians (right) Netflix/Moviestore/Shutterstock

Later in the series, viewers learn more about Sylvie’s family, including her mum, played by Joely Richardson.

Joely has previously played Anita Darling in Disney’s 101 Dalmatians, Julia McNamara in Nip/Tuck (for which she received two Golden Globe nominations), the leading lady in a TV retelling of Lady Chatterley’s Lover, Harriet Vanger in The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo and Ethel Cripps in Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman.

Toby Stephens as Lionel Cope

Toby Stephens in One Day (left) and Die Another Day (right) Netflix/Keith Hamshere/Mgm/Eon/Kobal

Joely’s on-screen husband Lionel is played by Toby Stephens, who previously won plaudits for his performance as the villain in the polarising James Bond film Die Another Day. He’s also voiced 007 himself in a number of radio plays based on the character.

He can currently be seen in action as Poseidon in Disney’s fantasy series Percy Jackson And The Olympians, and previously played John Robinson in Netflix’s remake of Lost In Space.

Tim Preston as Gary

Tim Preston makes a brief-but-memorable appearance as one of Emma’s early love interests, Gary.

You may have recently seen him in the star-studded Apple TV+ epic Masters Of The Air, the TV comedy Sneakerhead or the hard-hitting true crime drama Four Lives.