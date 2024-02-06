Critics Are Saying This 'Irresistible' New Netflix Rom-Com Is Going To Be Your Next Binge-Watch

Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall as Emma and Dexter in One Day Teddy Cavendish/Netflix

More than a decade after the divisive film adaptation of David Nicholl’s One Day hit cinemas, a new version of the much-loved story is coming to our screens.

The novel has been turned into a new miniseries for Netflix, starring The White Lotus’ Leo Woodall and This Is Going To Hurt’s Ambika Mod in the lead roles of Dexter and Emma.

Advertisement

One Day will begin streaming on Friday 9 February, and the early reviews have suggested it’s perfect for rom-com fans looking for something new to binge-watch.

Here’s a selection of what critics have said about it so far…

“There has been some debate recently about whether the golden era of high-quality, prestige TV is ending. One Day is here to triumphantly tell you it’s definitely not over yet. It will make you laugh, a lot. It will definitely make you cry, a lot. Watch it.”

“Pick of the week… there’s a wistful sense of melancholy about receding youth, with very likable performances from Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall.”

“As brazenly lovey-dovey as it is, One Day is simply lovely to watch. It’s just the right side of cheesy and irresistibly charming. I found myself leaning into the romance of it all and rooting for Em and Dex (so intimate is the series that it makes you feel close enough to the couple to share in their nicknames). By the end, I was a wreck.”

Advertisement

“Despite its flaws, it would be po-faced to not give this gorgeous, cleverer than most, rom-com its due; it is a perfect, sunny watch for gloomy February which builds up enough emotional weight so that, despite knowing the storyline, I still cried at all the necessary moments.”

“Fans of the novel should be delighted with this series, which has been adapted by Three Girls writer Nicole Taylor. It’s the most bingeable Netflix offering since Emily in Paris – deep as a puddle in a drought, but sometimes isn’t that exactly what you want?”

“Spinning out the story contained in a 107-minute film into a 14-episode arc feels like the type of bloated TV effort we might have come to expect from Netflix, yet it’s a delight to linger in this pre-social media, pre-2008, pre-Brexit world of eternal summer. The glasses are rose-tinted, yes, but serene and snug fitting.”

“Despite the increased depth of coverage their relationship receives, the show never quite manages to land a true emotional sucker-punch. Those watching for the novel’s famed tearjerker quality will find the show front-loaded with the petty agonies of early-career life, and rather lighter on the sweeping romantic undercurrents of the star-crossed source material.”

“Ultimately, Netflix’s One Day lacks the charm of Nicholls’s One Day… There will be plenty of viewers who enjoy this this is just one opinion, but if you want to immerse yourself in the story of Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew, just read the book.”