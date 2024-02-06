Netflix Releases Incredible First-Look Photos From New Prince Andrew Film Scoop

Emily Maitlis interviewing Prince Andrew in November 2019 Mark Harrison/BBC via PA Media

Netflix has released first-look images of the cast of their new Prince Andrew drama in character.

Scoop centres around the Duke Of York’s infamous 2019 Newsnight interview, and features Bafta nominee Rufus Sewell undergoing quite a transformation to play Prince Andrew, while The Crown and Sex Education star Gillian Anderson is set to portray journalist Emily Maitlis.

Billie Piper also plays Newsnight producer Sam McAlister, whose book inspired the new film, while Keeley Hawes appears as Prince Andrew’s former private secretary Amanda Thirsk.

Photos from the upcoming film were released on Monday, with some pictures showing Rufus and Gillian recreating the car-crash interview, which was filmed at Buckingham Palace in 2019, and mostly revolved around the Duke’s friendship with billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Your first look at SCOOP – a new film inspired by Prince Andrew's infamous Newsnight interview.



Starring Gillian Anderson, Billie Piper, Keeley Hawes and Rufus Sewell. pic.twitter.com/TCPhBSVI4F — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 5, 2024

Last year, Netflix said that Scoop will give viewers the “inside track” on how Prince Andrew first came to be grilled by presenter Emily Maitlis in an interview that made headlines the world over and preceded the Duke’s decision to withdraw from public life.

The streaming service claimed the film will explore “navigating Palace vetoes, to breaking through to Prince Andrew’s inner circle, the high-stakes negotiations and intensity of rehearsal – to the jaw-dropping interview itself”.

It was previously revealed that another adaptation of the Newsnight interview, with Michael Sheen playing Prince Andrew and Ruth Wilson in the role of Emily Maitlis, would be coming to Amazon Prime in the near future.

The three-part drama A Very Royal Scandal will also feature Joanna Scanlan, Eanna Hardwicke and Alex Jennings.