Carey Mulligan's Maestro Makeup Was So Good It Caused Genuine Confusion On Set

Carey Mulligan Lionel Hahn via Getty Images

Carey Mulligan has detailed just how convincing her makeup was in Maestro for scenes that required her to look older.

The Saltburn star is a guest on Friday’s edition of The Graham Norton Show alongside her co-star and director Bradley Cooper.

Advertisement

Speaking to the host about the Leonard Bernstein biopic, which is now streaming on Netflix, Brad explained: “I had to age from 24 to 67 during the film. The makeup was amazing.

“It was also interesting that on young Lenny filming days I was popping all over the set and when I was the older Lenny, we had much slower days.”

Carey then revealed that during filming she fell “quite ill”, and was visited by a medic on set.

“When I told him I was 12 weeks pregnant he was not at all convinced,” she recalled. “I then realised I was still made up to look 57 years old.

“I couldn’t wait to tell the makeup artists how good they were.”

Maestro's lead actors were made to look older during some scenes of the film Jason McDonald/Netflix

Advertisement

Carey also recalled her “dramatic” first meeting with Bradley, when he came to visit her behind the scenes of a play she was in.

“During the show a bit of set hit me on the head, I carried on but when it was over, I started crying and thought I was a goner,” she admitted.

“I was sobbing on the floor when Bradley turned up and, realising I wasn’t OK, he took me to hospital. You can imagine how delighted the nurse was!”

Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper in character as Felicia Montealegre and Leonard Bernstein Jason McDonald/Netflix

Maestro received mostly positive reviews upon its release last month, and has since scooped an impressive seven Oscar nominations, including acting nods for both its leads and – perhaps unsurprisingly given Carey’s story – recognition in the Best Makeup and Hairstyling category.

Advertisement

In the lead-up to the film’s release, there was some controversy over a prosthetic nose worn by Bradley, which some critics felt played into anti-Semitic tropes.