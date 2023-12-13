People Can't Believe Lady Gaga Took THIS Photo At The Maestro Premiere Last Night

Lady Gaga attends Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Lady Gaga stepped out at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s Maestro last night, which stars Carey Mulligan and her former A Star Is Born co-star, Bradley Cooper.

The 13-time Grammy winner posed with the movie’s leads on the red carpet, before a screening took place at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

The film – which was written by, directed by and stars Cooper – recounts the life of composer Leonard Bernstein (Cooper) and his relationship with his wife, Felicia Montealegre (Mulligan). It does not, however, feature Gaga in any role.

So, naturally fans were a little baffled the singer-actor’s conspicuous presence at the premiere – and posing in the middle of the two leads for photographs – which will surely become a meme in good time knowing Gaga’s track record for memes.

Here are some of the best reactions from X so far:

Her being in the middle like she’s the lead of the movie is sending me 💀 https://t.co/IZZA5MvHQa — Harry Powell (@lilmonsterharry) December 13, 2023

The way Lady Gaga is in the middle when she’s not even in the movie… she just can’t help being the main character https://t.co/IJfkKYpqTK — Mars (@marsnowserve) December 13, 2023

Her standing in the middle like shes in the movie😭 love her sm https://t.co/id6xSP5M9X — alex (@zukoatreides) December 13, 2023

Of course, many will remember the Poker Face singer’s Oscar-nominated collaboration with Cooper in A Star Is Born, which saw the pair play a star-crossed couple whose love is ultimately doomed by Cooper’s character’s hard-drinking lifestyle.

The film earned eight Oscar nominations, including Best Actor for Cooper and Best Actress for Gaga. The only win was for Best Original Song, Shallow, which was Gaga’s first ever Oscar victory. The song also earned three Grammys.

It makes sense then, that Gaga would be front-and-centre at a premiere to promote her buddy’s latest film, but it doesn’t make it any less hilarious that she took THIS photo with the Cooper and Mulligan:

(L-R) Carey Mulligan, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga attend Netflix's "Maestro" Los Angeles photo call Andrew Toth/FilmMagic

Maybe she didn’t need to be that front-and-centre? But then she wouldn’t be the Lady Gaga we all know and love, now would she?