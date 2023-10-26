Lady Gaga And U2 Give Fans The Duet No One Was Expecting

Lady Gaga (2nd L), The Edge, Bono, Bram van den Berg, and Adam Clayton of U2 perform onstage at U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere on October 25 Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Iconic rock band U2 performed a show that was Even Better Than the Real Thing after pop behemoth, actor extraordinaire and makeup mogul Lady Gaga joined them onstage during Wednesday night’s show at the Las Vegas Sphere.

As part of their ongoing residency, U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere to support their 1991 album, the four-piece fronted by Bono has been performing at futuristic music venue since September, and will continue until February 2024.

Last night, though, concertgoers attending the show got a very special surprise in the form of Gaga joining the legends on stage to belt out a few duets, including Shallow from A Star is Born and two U2 songs; All I Want Is You and an extra song added to the setlist, I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.

Lady Gaga joins U2 for a surprise performance at The Sphere in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/gAWiH64OK8 — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 26, 2023

Introducing Gaga as ““the most audacious, vivacious woman in any room she’s ever in,” Bono brought the “divine” pop-powerhouse onstage in front of the assembled audience in the futuristic venue to shower her with further praise.

During the breakdown of their first song, Bono called her the “vestal virgin of Las Vegas!”

It’s also possible that the rendition of A Star is Born’s Oscar-nominated, Grammy-winning Shallow, was a surprise from Bono to Gaga; as they finished their second U2 song, the former pointed at the latter as the band transitioned into the the hit.

In true Mother Monster fashion, Gaga stayed on stage to nail the hit with Bono.

U2 & Lady Gaga - I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For (Live at Sphere Las Vegas) pic.twitter.com/D7K6qJclkX — 𝕃𝕚𝕥𝕥𝕝𝕖 𝕄𝕠𝕟𝕤𝕥𝕖𝕣𝕤 🇮🇹 (@LMonstersITA) October 26, 2023

Lady Gaga has recently finished her own Las Vegas residency; Jazz + Piano, performed at Park Theater at Park MGM, featured songs from the Great American Songbook and pared down versions of songs from the Rain On Me star’s own discography.

The second part of the wider Enigma and Jazz + Piano residency, the spectacle ended in early October.