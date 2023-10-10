The First Reviews Of The Rolling Stones' New Album Will Be Music To Every Fan's Ears

Jumpin’ Jack Flash, Miss You and Honky Tonk Woman are just some of the hits that spring to mind when you think of The Rolling Stones.

And now, the rockers are back with a new record… and it’s receiving glowing reviews across the board.

Titled Hackney Diamonds, the album comes 18 years after their last – A Bigger Bang (which, let’s face it, wasn’t their greatest attempt to smash the charts) – and is also their first release since the death of drummer Charlie Watts in 2021.

So, ahead of Hackney Diamonds’ official release on Friday, here’s what critics are already saying about the Stones’ latest effort…

Ronnie Wood, Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards Dave Benett via Getty Images

“‘Let the old still believe that they’re young,’ Mick Jagger cries in a definitive Rolling Stones ethos that is delivered towards the end of Hackney Diamonds... And with that attitude, there’s no reason to believe it’ll be their last.

“In truth, the median age of its roll call belies the sheer vitality of the thing. [Keith] Richards and Ronnie Wood rip through gritty glam and blues rock riffs like guitarists half of half their ages, and rather than mutter reflective wisdom gleaned from a rock’n’roll life mid-winddown – a la Bruce Springsteen or Bob Dylan – [Mick] Jagger bawls and yowls about blurry nights, media intrusion and relationship ructions like an eternal A-list twentysomething.”

“The Stones have retained the essence of a bluesy bar band ever since, and therein lies their charm. They have never taken themselves too seriously. They have never tried to save the world. They’re simply here to show us a good time.

“Hackney Diamonds is a joy from beginning to end because it reminds us of the things we love about the Stones while still sounding like it belongs to the modern age.”

“A collection of bangers (old-school division) that nobody in their right mind had a right to expect in 2023, Hackney Diamonds isn’t just another new Stones album, but a vibrant and cohesive record — the first Stones album in ages you’ll want to crank more than once before filing away.

“Whether it’s a first-time Stones producer (Andrew Watt), bits of technological wizardry, or simply a desire to remind us why we cared about them in the first place, they haven’t sounded this brisk and focused in what feels like a half century.”

“It might reasonably be argued, Hackney Diamonds must be the best rock’n’roll album for 40 years, at least. Its dozen songs are jam-packed with Jagger swagger, Richards’ riffology, Woods’ twisty licks and aching Glimmer twins harmonies, bound together by tight rhythms, catchy melodies, snappy lyrics, dirty energy and flashes of the band’s trademark hair-raising flair...

“Hackney Diamonds is so full of life, so shot through with love and energy, only a fool would bet against them doing it again. The Stones roll on. All is indeed well in the rock’n’roll world.”