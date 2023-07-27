Mick Jagger turned 80 years old on Wednesday, and hopefully he got at least a little Satisfaction from a birthday greeting sent by Keith Richards.
The Rolling Stones guitarist posted a tweet that was very sweet and slightly cheeky, appropriate for two bandmates who’ve spent decades together.
The 30-second clip begins with Richards doing a brief run on the piano before getting to the subject at hand:
“Hello, Mick. I guess, long may we keep saying this to each other: Happy birthday! Have another good one and give me a call. Let me know what it’s like,” he says with a chuckle.
Fellow Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood also offered a birthday greeting to Jagger on Instagram.
So far, Jagger hasn’t commented directly on Richards’ or Wood’s posts, but he did offer a generic thanks to all the well-wishing tweets.
Jagger will probably have a chance to thank Richards and Wood soon, as the Stones are working on a tribute album to late drummer Charlie Watts, scheduled for release in the fall.