Mick Jagger turned 80 years old on Wednesday, and hopefully he got at least a little Satisfaction from a birthday greeting sent by Keith Richards.

The Rolling Stones guitarist posted a tweet that was very sweet and slightly cheeky, appropriate for two bandmates who’ve spent decades together.

The 30-second clip begins with Richards doing a brief run on the piano before getting to the subject at hand:

“Hello, Mick. I guess, long may we keep saying this to each other: Happy birthday! Have another good one and give me a call. Let me know what it’s like,” he says with a chuckle.

Happy Birthday, Mick.

Long may we keep saying this to each other, Happy 80th!

Love, Keith @MickJagger pic.twitter.com/g86Zy8wpZC — Keith Richards (@officialKeef) July 26, 2023

Fellow Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood also offered a birthday greeting to Jagger on Instagram.

So far, Jagger hasn’t commented directly on Richards’ or Wood’s posts, but he did offer a generic thanks to all the well-wishing tweets.

Thanks so much for all your lovely comments and birthday wishes!! 🙏❤️



📸: Mark Seliger pic.twitter.com/XoNN05lYNH — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) July 26, 2023