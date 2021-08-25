Mick Jagger And Keith Richards Pay Poignant Tribute To Rolling Stones Bandmate Charlie Watts

Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards﻿ have shared touching tributes to their later bandmate Charlie Watts following The Rolling Stones drummer’s death at the age of 80. Charlie, who been a member of the legendary rock band since 1963, died at a London hospital on Monday. Sir Mick paid tribute to his colleague of almost 60 years on Twitter, simply sharing a picture of Charlie smiling while seated behind a drumkit. The Rolling Stones frontman did not add a caption.

Guitarist Keith also posted a picture of Charlie’s drumkit with a “closed” sign hung on it.

During their decades together, the trio had worked on era-defining tracks including (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction, Paint It Black, Jumpin’ Jack Flash and Brown Sugar. Charlie was considered the most mild mannered of The Rolling Stones, providing an essential counterbalance to his more exuberant bandmates. Their tributes came as many other figures from the music world lined up to honour Charlie. Sir Paul McCartney described him as a “fantastic drummer, steady as a rock” while Sir Elton John called him “the ultimate drummer”. The Beatles’ Sir Ringo Starr also tweeted a picture, writing: “God bless Charlie Watts, we’re going to miss you man, peace and love to the family, Ringo.” Queen drummer Roger Taylor said on Instagram: “How sad, we’ve lost a true gentleman. The immaculate beating heart of the Rolling Stones.”

Paul on Charlie Watts ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rn2elK6cFE — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 24, 2021

A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company. My deepest condolences to Shirley, Seraphina and Charlotte. And of course, The Rolling Stones.



@therollingstones #CharlieWatts#RIPpic.twitter.com/9rjSSgioZL — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 24, 2021

#God bless Charlie Watts we’re going to miss you man peace and love to the family Ringo 😎✌️🌟❤️🌈🎶☮️ pic.twitter.com/3tSFg7EMQG — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) August 24, 2021

Aside from being a unique musician Charlie Watts managed to remain completely classy throughout the whole of the Rolling Stones career. Quite an achievement. #charliewatts — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) August 24, 2021

Charlie’s publicist Bernard Doherty confirmed news of his death in a statement issued to the PA news agency on Monday.

Sean Zanni via Getty Images Ronnie Wood, Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Charlie Watts of The Rolling Stones