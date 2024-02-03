A selection of Netflix's new shows and films in February 2024 AP/Netflix/A24

Congratulations, folks. We’ve done it. We’ve made it through the longest January on record.

Our reward? A whole load of new TV, movies and more on Netflix to keep us amused over the next four weeks.

February 2024 will see long-awaited dramas, returning favourites and intriguing international offerings making their debut on the platform – as well as a certain major awards show streaming live on Netflix for the first time.

Intrigued? Check out 10 of our top picks coming to Netflix in the month ahead…

Let’s Talk About Chu (Streaming now)

What’s it about? A new comedy from Malaysia that’s comparable with Sex Education, waxer Chu finds it easy to discuss all things sexual in her popular vlog, but when she’s presented with the themes of her channel in real life, things prove to be a bit trickier for her.

Netflix says: “Part-time vlogger Chu Ai uses her channel to speak candidly about sex. But in real life, she finds that subject to be so much trickier.

One Day (8 February)

What’s it about? Based on David Nicholls’ much-loved book (which itself inspired a hit film in 2011, starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess), One Day tells the story of a pair of best friends with undeniable chemistry, checking in with them on the same day over a period of 18 years and checking in with their personal highs and lows.

Netflix says: “One Day tells the story of Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew who, on 15th July 1988, the night of their graduation, speak for the very first time. The next morning, they go their separate ways but where will they be on this one ordinary day the next year, and the year after that, and every year that follows?

“Each episode finds Dex and Em, one year older, on this one particular date, as they grow and change, move together and apart, experience joy and heartbreak. One Day is a decades-spanning love story, based on the worldwide bestseller by David Nicholls.”

Sunderland ’Til I Die (13 February)

What’s it about? Arguably the documentary that put Sunderland AFC on the map (and inspired Ryan Reynolds’ purchase of Wrexham for his own Disney+ show), Sunderland ’Til I Die follows the inner workings of the team over the course of a season, as well as key members of its fanbase.

After two successful series, Sunderland ’Til I Die is back for one last outing, charting several recent triumphs for the club.

Netflix says: “The six-part documentary provides unprecedented access into the inner workings of Sunderland A.F.C.; from the board to the admin staff and the first team to the fans, in an enduring image of passion and aspiration.”

Love Is Blind (14 February)

What’s it about? Now into its sixth season, Love Is Blind is back for a brand new batch of episodes just in time for Valentine’s Day.

You know the drill by now. Love Is Blind follows couples from their first meeting to the moment they get engaged – the only catch being they can’t see one another face-to-face until someone gets down on knees. From there, we see their journey from isolation pods to the altar as they ponder whether love truly is blind.

Netflix says: “The hit reality series is back for a sixth season, following a new set of singles from Charlotte, North Carolina — all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen.

“This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world.”

Ready, Set, Love (15 February)

What’s it about? Essentially a cross between Love Island and Squid Game, this new series from Thailand imagines a world where the number of baby boys being born is dwindling and, as a result, so is the world’s population.

To remedy this, women need to compete for the attention of the few men that are left in a reality TV format dubbed – you guessed it – Ready, Set, Love.

Netflix says: “In a parallel universe, female newborns vastly outnumbered their male counterparts due to an inexplicable pandemic. As men become rarer, they are hailed as ‘national treasures’, and women must win their affections in a government-sponsored competition called ‘Ready, Set, Love’.

“‘Day’ is an ordinary young woman who is unexpectedly accepted into the competition where she meets ‘Son’, the most popular guy, and sparks fly. Together they uncover a conspiracy operating beneath the surface, which threatens their love and the world they have come to know.”

Past Lives (15 February)

What’s it about? Alright this one isn’t strictly a Netflix original, but for many people, the streaming platform is going to offer the only chance to catch this Oscar-nominated film.

Nominated for two awards at the upcoming Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Past Lives introduces us to childhood friends Nora and Hae Sung, who are torn apart when one of them moves from their home country of South Korea to the States. Years later, Hae Sung pays a visit to Nora in New York, and she begins re-evaluating her life choices.

We’re giving you fair warning now – get ready to cry.

Netflix says: “After losing touch, two childhood classmates with a magnetic connection wonder where destiny will push their friendship when they reunite as adults.”

Einstein And The Bomb (16 February)

What’s it about? Mixing real-life archive clips with new dramatised footage, this docudrama explores lesser-known parts of Albert Einstein’s life, and the impact of his work on the modern world.

Netflix says: “What happened after Einstein fled Nazi Germany? Using archival footage and his own words, this docudrama dives into the mind of a tortured genius.”

Avatar: The Last Airbender (22 February)

What’s it about? After achieving huge success with their live-action remake of One Piece last year, Netflix is no doubt hoping it can work similar magic with this new spin on the animated fantasy drama Avatar: The Last Airbender.

This new take on the classic series features teen actor Gordon Cormier as the titular Avatar Aang, with Lost star Daniel Dae Kim playing Fire Lord Ozai.

Netflix says: “Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world.

“With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang, a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar.

“Alongside his newfound friends Sokka and Katara, siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai . But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko determined to capture them, it won’t be an easy task.”

Mea Culpa (23 February)

What’s it about? Between Sex/Life, Obsession and Fair Play, erotic thrillers are having a real moment over on Netflix. This latest offering centres on defence lawyer Mea Harper, who takes on a case that winds up turning her entire life upside down.

Oh, and yes, that’s Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland in the lead role.

Netflix says: “When criminal defence attorney Mea Harper takes on the murder case of artist Zyair Malloy, the truth isn’t as obvious as it seems.

“While she tries to determine the innocence or guilt of her cagy-yet-seductive client, it is uncovered that everyone is guilty of something. Tyler Perry’s Mea Culpa explores what happens when burning desire takes hold and things get hot... and dangerous.”

Screen Actors’ Guild Awards (25 February)

What’s it about? Yep, Netflix has even got in on the awards season fun now.

The last “big one” before the Oscars, the Screen Actors’ Guild Awards recognises the best individual and ensemble acting performances from the past 12 months from both the world of TV and film – with actors themselves doing the voting.

And given what an eventful year the Screen Actors’ Guild has had, this could be one to keep an eye on. For the first time, the SAG Awards will be streaming live worldwide on Netflix – but set your alarm, because the fun gets going in the early hours of Monday 25 February.