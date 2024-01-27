This Is Where You Can Watch All Of This Year's Oscar-Nominated Films

A selection of this year's Oscar-nominated films Universal/Searchlight Pictures/Apple/Warner Bros/Netflix/Le Pacte/Focus Features/Sky

The countdown is now on until this year’s Oscars – but you’ve still got a good few weeks left to watch all of the nominated films.

Advertisement

If you’re looking to swot up before the big night in March, here’s where you can watch the key contenders at the upcoming Academy Awards…

Oppenheimer (13 nominations)

What’s it nominated for? Best Picture, Best Director (Christopher Nolan), Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Supporting Actress (Emily Blunt), Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Sound, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Costume Design, Best Editing

What’s it about? Cillian Murphy takes the lead in this epic historical thriller about the life of the titular scientist, J Robert Oppenheimer, who became known as the “father of the atomic bomb” due to his work on the first nuclear weapons during World War II.

Advertisement

Where can I watch it? Oppenheimer is still in select cinemas, and while it’s not yet on any streaming platforms, it is available to buy or rent on platforms like YouTube, Apple TV and Sky Cinema.

Poor Things (11 nominations)

What’s it nominated for? Best Picture, Best Director (Yorgos Lanthinos), Best Actress (Emma Stone), Best Supporting Actor (Mark Ruffalo), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Costume Design, Best Editing

What’s it about? After being brought back to life by a Frankenstein-esque scientist using the brain of a baby, Bella Baxter embarks on a journey of discovery, not just of the world, but also of herself. And yes, as you might have read, there’s a fair bit of sex along the way, too.

Where can I watch it? Poor Things is in cinemas now

Killers Of The Flower Moon (10 nominations)

Advertisement

What’s it nominated for? Best Picture, Best Director (Martin Scorsese), Best Actress (Lily Gladstone), Best Supporting Actor (Robert De Niro), Best Original Score, Best Original Song (Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)), Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Editing

What’s it about? When the Osage Nation becomes wealthy due to the discovery of oil, Mollie Burkhart stands up to try and save her community amid a conspiracy to kill them.

Where can I watch it? Killers Of The Flower Moon is streaming now on Apple TV+

Barbie (Eight nominations)

What’s it nominated for? Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress (America Ferrera), Best Supporting Actor (Ryan Gosling), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Song (I’m Just Ken and What Was I Made For?), Best Production Design, Best Costume Design

What’s it about? Barbie has a seemingly perfect life, but after experiencing an existential crisis, she travels to the “Real World” to try and answer her big questions – where she discovers things aren’t quite as ideal out here as she was led to believe.

Advertisement

Where can I watch it? Unfortunately, it’s still not available to stream anywhere, but you can buy or rent Barbie to watch at home from the usual services.

Maestro (Seven nominations)

What’s it nominated for? Best Picture, Best Actor (Bradley Cooper), Best Actress (Carey Mulligan), Best Original Screenplay, Best Sound, Best Cinematography, Best Makeup And Hairstyling

What’s it about? A look back at the life of legendary composer Leonard Bernstein and the key relationships in his life, most notably with his wife, Felicia Montealegre.

Where can I watch it? Maestro is now streaming on Netflix

American Fiction (Five nominations)

Advertisement

What’s it nominated for? Best Picture, Best Actor (Jeffrey Wright), Best Supporting Actor (Sterling K Brown), Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Score

What’s it about? Thelonious “Monk” Ellison is a struggling writer, whose life changes when a “stereotypically” Black book he writes as satire winds up becoming an unexpected commercial and critical success.

Where can I watch it? American Fiction arrives in cinemas on Friday 2 February

Anatomy Of A Fall (Five nominations)

What’s it nominated for? Best Picture, Best Director (Justine Triet), Best Actress (Sandra Hüller), Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing

What’s it about? A woman finds herself at the centre of a legal nightmare when she has to defend herself against accusations she killed her husband after he falls out of a window.

Advertisement

Where can I watch it? Anatomy Of A Fall is still in cinemas, but if you’d prefer to watch it at home, it’s also available to buy and rent.

The Holdovers (Five nominations)

What’s it nominated for? Best Picture, Best Actor (Paul Giamatti), Best Supporting Actress (Da’Vine Joy Randolph), Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing

What’s it about? An unlikely bond forms when a grumpy instructor at a prep school is forced to look after select students who remain behind during their Christmas break.

Where can I watch it? The Holdovers is in cinemas now.

The Zone Of Interest (Five nominations)

Advertisement

What’s it nominated for? Best Picture, Best Director (Jonathan Glazer), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, Best Sound

What’s it about? Based on real historical figures, the film centres around SS officer Rudolf Höss and his wife Hedwig, and their attempts to build a perfect life in their seemingly idyllic home, which is situated a stone’s throw from the Auschwitz concentration camp.

Where can I watch it? The Zone Of Interest is in cinemas now.

Napoleon (Three nominations)

What’s it nominated for? Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Visual Effects

What’s it about? A historical drama charting the political and personal highs and lows of Napoleon Bonaparte.

Where can I watch it? Napoleon is streaming on Apple TV+.

Nyad (Two nominations)

Advertisement

What’s it nominated for? Best Actress (Anette Bening), Best Supporting Actress (Jodie Foster)

What’s it about? Based on swimmer Diana Nyad’s book, the film centres around her numerous attempts to swim the Straits of Florida.

Where can I watch it? Nyad is now streaming on Netflix.

Past Lives (Two nominations)

What’s it nominated for? Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay

What’s it about? A young woman’s life is turned upside down when a pivotal figure from her past gets in touch, and reveals he’s coming to New York, where she’s now living.

Where can I watch it? Past Lives is now available to buy or rent.

Society Of The Snow (Two nominations)

What’s it nominated for? Best International Feature Film, Best Makeup And Hairstyling

What’s it about? This Spanish-language drama tells the story of the 16 survivors of the Uruguayan 1972 Andes flight disaster.

Advertisement

Where can I watch it? Society Of The Show is streaming now on Netflix.

The Creator (Two nominations)

What’s it nominated for? Best Sound, Best Visual Effects

What’s it about? This sci-fi drama takes place in the not-too-distant future, following a nuclear detonation in Los Angeles during a war against artificial intelligence.

Where can I watch it? The Creator is streaming now on Disney+.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One (Two nominations)

What’s it nominated for? Best Sound, Best Visual Effects

What’s it about? Let’s be real… are you honestly watching this one for the plot?

Where can I watch it? The latest Mission: Impossible film will be available to stream on Paramount Plus from February.

Rustin (One nomination)

Advertisement

What’s it nominated for? Best Actor (Colman Domingo)

What’s it about? This film tells the true story of civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, a gay Black man who took part in the March On Washington in the early 1960s.

Where can I watch it? Rustin is now streaming on Netflix.

The Color Purple (One nomination)

What’s it nominated for? Best Supporting Actress (Danielle Brooks)

What’s it about? The Color Purple originated as a novel by Alice Walker, which inspired an Oscar-winning film and later a Broadway musical. This new version of the story is a big-screen adaptation of that musical.

A story of strength and perseverance, the film tells the life story of Celie Harris-Johnson is torn apart from her sister and children, when she is forced into marrying an abusive man, but her life changes forever when she encounters jazz singer Shug Avery.

Where can I watch it? The Color Purple is in cinemas now.

May December (One nomination)

Advertisement

What’s it nominated for? Best Original Screenplay

What’s it about? TV actor Elizabeth Barry gets her big break when she’s cast in a film about Gracie Atherton-Yoo, a woman who made national news when she became pregnant by a 13-year-old, Joe. Two decades on from the scandal, Elizabeth decides the best way to get into character is to spend time with Gracie and Joe, who are now married and raising a family.

Where can I watch it? May December is streaming on Now and Sky Cinema.

The Boy And The Heron (One nomination)

What’s it nominated for? Best Animated Feature

What’s it about? A 12-year-old boy struggles to move on with his life following the death of his mother. When he and his dad move to a new town, where he learns he is to become a step-brother, things take a surreal turn when a talking heron leads him to an exciting adventure.