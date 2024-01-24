Growing Impatient For Season 2 Of Squid Game? Well, Netflix Has An Exciting Update For You

Lee Jung-jae in the first season of Squid Game Noh Juhan/Netflix

It’s now been almost three years since the Netflix drama Squid Game got the whole world talking, and while spin-off competition series The Challenge might have helped tide some fans over, others are on tenterhooks to see where the original story goes next.

Well, if you’re among the Squid Game viewers growing impatient for a follow-up series, the streaming service has got an update that will be of interest to you.

On Tuesday evening, Variety published a letter from Netflix to its shareholders about its “big, bold slate” for 2024.

In this letter, it was confirmed that Squid Game season two would debut on the platform in the year ahead, as would new instalments of hit shows like Bridgerton, The Diplomat and Love Is Blind.

Last year saw Netflix teasing the cast of Squid Game’s second season in a video uploaded to YouTube, which included some returning faces as well as new additions to the cast.

While some critics took issue with the fact that only male actors were included in the video, Netflix later clarified that this was only the “first cast announcement”, and that more female members of the cast would be introduced at a later date.

“This was the first cast announcement for Squid Game season two,” a spokesperson insisted.

“We’re excited to share more casting news soon, which will include the leading female characters.”

Despite limited promo from Netflix, Squid Game became a runaway success when it began streaming in 2021, and was eventually revealed to be the streaming platform’s most-watched original show of all time, a title it still holds today.